Eight elite players compete for a Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour title June 24-25 in Arlington, Washington

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The top eight Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour professionals, as determined by competition points earned over the past two seasons, will return to Strikerz Bowling in the Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington, Wash. for the 2022 PBA Tour Finals - featuring nine hours of live bowling on CBS Sports Network June 24 and 25.

The 2023 PBA Tour Finals returns to CBS Sports Network. (PRNewswire)

The top point earners from the 2022 season through the 2023 PBA Players Championship in May will be divided into two groups for qualifying rounds broadcast live on June 24. The stepladder finals and championship match will air live on June 25.

Last year, eventual PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte won the PBA Tour Finals for his career-best fifth PBA Tour title of the season, bowling his second career televised perfect game in the process. Earlier in the event, Kyle Troup also bowled a 300 game, marking the first time two perfect games were bowled during a single PBA Tour Finals event.

"The Tour Finals is one of the hardest events to win and qualify for," Belmonte said. "I respect this event so much. Going back to defend my title at Strikerz Bowling is so exciting. The fans there love bowling and the massive crowds are proof of that. Plus, my ball seems to strike a little better there, which I won't complain about."

This is the seventh iteration of the PBA Tour Finals, which rewards the best bowlers over a two-year period with a chance to compete in the quest to earn a Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour title.

PBA fans will be able to watch the PBA Tour Finals on CBS Sports Network. Select highlights will be available on @PBATour social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

PBA Tour Finals on CBSSN Schedule

Strikerz Bowling in Angel of the Winds Casino – Arlington, Wash.

June 24 – Qualifying

June 25 – Group stepladders and championship match

PBA Tour Finals Winners Since 2017

2017 – EJ Tackett

2018 – Jason Belmonte

2019 – EJ Tackett

2020 – Kyle Troup

2021 – Anthony Simonsen

2022 – Jason Belmonte

