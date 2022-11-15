Union Pacific Details Efforts to Address Climate Change; Becomes First U.S. Railroad to Support Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Results from the railroad's first long-term climate scenario analysis support plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today published its second comprehensive Climate Action Plan, highlighting the significant and innovative steps taken to address climate change, while outlining long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and achieve net zero by 2050.

"Last year, we embarked on a journey to improve our environmental footprint and build a more sustainable economy for generations to come," said Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy and chief human resource officer. "Our mission continues, and we remain committed to finding and embracing bold solutions to address climate change and achieve net-zero emissions."

Since the publication of its first Climate Action Plan in 2021, Union Pacific has taken considerable steps to reduce its environmental impact, including increasing use of low-carbon fuels and reducing fuel consumption by more than 11 million gallons in 2021 compared with 2020.

Union Pacific also reaffirmed its commitment to reach net-zero GHG emissions. Last month, Union Pacific joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, an alliance of more than 3,000 companies pledged to taking bold action to limit global warming to 1.5°C. As part of that pledge, we committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to revalidate our short-term target in line with the 1.5°C global warming scenario and develop a long-term, science-based target to reach net-zero value chain GHG emissions by 2050.

In 2022, Union Pacific also conducted an extensive climate scenario analysis to better understand the hypothetical impacts of climate change on its operations, infrastructure, supply chains and customers under both high- and low-carbon future scenarios. The analysis is being used to evaluate and develop potential strategies that address both future risks and opportunities arising from climate change.

Additional highlights of Union Pacific's 2022 Climate Action Plan include:

Continued modernization of existing locomotives

Plans to purchase new battery electric locomotives

Increased use of renewable and biofuels

Improved Energy Management System (EMS) utilization

The first U.S. railroad to formally support the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

"We must continue to be forward thinking in our initiatives to see reductions in our absolute emissions. Climate change is caused by human behavior and recognizing our community impact is imperative," said Maqui Parkerson, vice president – Labor Relations and Sustainability. "As a leader in the rail industry and critical link in the supply chain, we will continue to strive to be a leader in the overall climate solution."

For more detailed information about Union Pacific's commitments and progress, visit its ESG website to read the Climate Action Plan and its latest sustainability report, the 2021 Building America Report.

