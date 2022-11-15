Sublimart presents a technology that could revolutionize NFTs and the world of physical art forms

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublimart, an Argentinian team of blockchain experts, technologists and artists, announced the official launch of the Sublimart Machine, the first hardware-software architecture that creates a very detailed digital map of an artwork, using a novel ultra-detailed 5D scanning technology. After the scanning is completed, a laser-shredder "sublimates" the object, erasing the physical artwork and minting a new NFT directly on the blockchain. The technology's creator hailed it as the first NTF-based technology that will allow artists and collectors to preserve works of art indefinitely in digital form, simply and without loss of information.

The new artwork transcends the physical work into the blockchain as a unique NFT that can be referenced to the original sublimated artwork and to which provenance is indisputable and traceable back to the original work of art to every brushstroke and minutiae detail.

Several artists have torn, burned, ripped and cut their artwork over the course of their careers. It is still possible for them to do it, but they will be able to preserve their artwork permanently on the blockchain. As the hardware revolutionizes art conservation around the world and attracts many artists to Web3, it also adds legitimacy to real world art on blockchains, enabling them to be traded.

Artists who "burn" their paintings with the Sublimart technology will get 85% of the revenue obtained from the newly created NFT and its addition to the most popular NFT marketplaces.

This process of creative destruction will be showcased during the Art Basel Miami Art Week in an art gallery in the heart of Wynwood, Miami.

Center for Visual Communication

555 NW 27th Street

Miami Florida 33127

December 1st and 2nd, from 15:00 to 16:30 EST

There will be a live demonstration for members of the press and the sublimated artworks uploaded to the blockchain will be showcased in the art gallery in an immerse VR environment.

RSVP is required before November 29th at jperalta@efe.com

For more information on Sublimart and their technology approach visit: https://sublim.art

Argentina-based Sublimart is a Web3 and Metaverse company dedicated to transferring the value of art to the digital world. The company was cofounded by Sebastian R. Wain, Ariel Futoransky and Natalia R. Janna. Sublimart's first product is The Sublimart Machine, a technology that scans and laser cuts physical artworks to produce NFTs.

Press kit: http://sublim.art/press/1

