Scent Beauty Announces Partnership with Sparti Scents®

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparti Scents ® and Scent Beauty Inc , announce a partnership and licensing deal to expand Sparti Scents® — a first-of-a-kind, proprietary fragrance innovation, developed by Scentinvent™ Technologies, LLC. This proprietary technology offers a beautiful, concentrated fragrance in a twist-up, glide-on form that is portable, clean, alcohol-free, skin-safe, bio-degradable, and accessibly priced.

Together, Sparti Scents® and Scent Beauty, Inc are targeting the next generation of fragrance consumers looking for addictive, fun scents that reflect the cultural values of the Tik-Tok generation. Sparti Scents will launch a collection of glide-on fragrances with digital extensions such as gifs, themed Spotify playlists, and unique Gen-Z content to create an engaged community of fragrance advocates.

"We are excited to partner with Scent Beauty, Inc. to create and launch this breakthrough technology for new generations to experience fragrance," said Abby Wallach, and Caroline Fabrigas, co-founders of Sparti Scents®. "We recognize the power of Sparti Scents to grow the penetration of fragrances all over the world with this incredible, portable technology that Gen Z loves," says Scent Beauty CEO Steve Mormoris.

Scent Beauty, Inc. is gearing up for a global launch in 2023 with a line of Sparti Scents to mass retailers, as well as on both Amazon.com and ScentBeauty.com. "We are supporting Sparti Scents® with significant digital media, PR, and community activation to drive consumers directly to retail," adds Mormoris. "Retailers have taken notice that we are filling a huge white space in the fragrance market."

"Since Sparti burst on the scene in early 2022, with ecstatic reactions from millions of Tik-Tok fans, we know Gen Z loves this brand," said Wallach and Fabrigas. "We are thrilled to have created this breakthrough technology and house it in a brand that will be the emblem of a generation."

About Scentinvent™ Technologies, LLC

Scentinvent™ Technologies is a fragrance and beauty incubator that is re-imagining the way consumers wear fragrance through its unique fragrance innovations partnered with portable delivery systems. Sparti Scents ® was spun out of Scentinvent™ Technologies, LLC. A female founded business that evolved from a 15-year friendship and a shared creative vision to reinvent the fragrance and beauty category.

About Scent Beauty, Inc.

Scent Beauty, Inc. is the fastest-growing emerging beauty company specializing in launching unique, culturally relevant Brands to consumers worldwide. Scent Beauty's portfolio showcases the possibilities of scent in Fashion, Celebrities, Lifestyle, and Naturals. In a short span of two years, Scent Beauty has successfully launched: CHER, Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Carpenter, Stetson and the Phluid Project. Scent Beauty is a leader in product innovation and subscribes to values of diversity, sustainability, and breakthrough digital content to create discovery.

