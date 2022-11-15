Ritchie Bros. launches new podcast & blog to share data, news, and industry trends

Ritchie Hub & the Inside Edge podcast are two new ways to get insights into the equipment market

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. has been selling heavy equipment and trucks for more than 60 years, growing and innovating with the industry. Today the company helps customers in a multitude of ways, providing data-based insights, value-added services, and transaction solutions.

With its new Ritchie Hub blog and Inside Edge podcast, Ritchie Bros. has two new valuable tools to help keep you informed about the equipment market, with pricing & volume trends, auction results, inspection tips, and more.

"At Ritchie Bros. we collect, process, and analyze an enormous amount of used equipment & retail data, with more than $150 billion worth of equipment passing through our sites and systems each day. We also have a ton of in-house experts and are excited to share more insights through our blog and podcast," said Matt Ackley, Chief Marketing Officer. "Each month we will be diving into a different industry or equipment type with our Market Trends Report, and then further exploring that topic with expert interviews in our Inside Edge podcast. Our blog will also update customers regularly on a wide range of topics, including articles on new service offerings, upcoming auctions & results, and more."

The new Ritchie Bros. blog can be found at Ritchie-Hub.com. The Inside Edge podcast is also available on Ritchie Hub, as well as Spotify & Apple.

Inside Edge Podcast Episodes

Aerial Equipment Trends & the Rise of Compact Machines – released November 1, 2022

In this episode, Ritchie Bros . summarizes the October Market Trends Report spotlighting boom lifts, scissor lifts, and telehandlers. Host Andrew Engelhardt also interviews industry experts Chris Sleight , Managing Director of Off-Highway Research, and Riccardo Viaggi , from the Committee of European Construction Equipment (CECE), from bauma about supply & demand issues, the rise in compact equipment, and autonomous fleets In this episode,. summarizes the October Market Trends Report spotlighting boom lifts, scissor lifts, and telehandlers. Hostalso interviews industry experts, Managing Director of Off-Highway Research, and, from the Committee of European Construction Equipment (CECE), from bauma about supply & demand issues, the rise in compact equipment, and autonomous fleets

The Role of the Oil & Gas Sector in Alberta & Texas – released October 10, 2022

In this episode, Ritchie Bros . discusses trends for oil & gas support equipment, with commentary from sales leaders in Alberta and Texas to discuss the similarities and differences between these two huge markets. In this episode,

Shifting Values: Excavator Sales in the U.S. and Canada – released September 6, 2022

In the first episode of the Inside Edge podcast, Ritchie Bros . takes a detailed look at large and mini excavator sales through the first half of 2022. The company also interviews Braxton Britting from Kirby-Smith Machinery, Doug Rusch from Rouse Services, and local Texas sales leader Chuck Roberson . In the first episode of the Inside Edge podcast,RuschRoberson

Top 5 Ritchie Hub blogs:

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

View original content:

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.