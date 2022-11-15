Neogen® Releases New Dual-Detection Needle for Production Farmers

Company's new patent-pending needles offer the next level of dependability, with a new, highly visible extraction collar

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has released an upgraded version of its best-selling Ideal® D3™ detectable needles, designed to be six times more detectable than the conventional and stainless-steel needles.

The patent pending D3X needles feature Neogen's trusted detectable metal alloy needles, which are designed with stronger side walls, increasing load strength and reducing the risk of bending and breaking. The enhanced needles also feature a new, highly visible red extraction collar designed to prevent a broken needle from submerging in the skin of the animal. The collar is easy to grip, allowing it to be immediately removed following a broken needle.

"Neogen's D3 detectable needles have been trusted by production farmers for the past 20 years as durable, trustworthy, and quickly detectable at line speed," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new D3X needle offers producers increased visibility and quick removal, increasing efficiency, ensuring food safety, and preventing broken needles from reaching consumers."

For more information on Neogen's line of detectable needles, contact Neogen at 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada) or 859.254.1221, visit www.neogen.com, or contact your local animal health distributor.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

