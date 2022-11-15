MongoDB University Launches New Curriculum to Fuel Developer Ecosystem and Close the Growing Tech Skills Gap

Enhancements will help democratize data skills, allowing anyone to learn where, when and how they choose

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), today announced a number of new features and enhancements to its MongoDB University program from the stage of its annual .local London developer conference. In addition to an enhanced experience for learners, the updated program will include an expanded catalog of courses, streamlined developer certifications, 24/7 exam access, hands-on Atlas labs, and foreign language support.

At the heart of every software application is critical data. Managing that data is more challenging than ever, while also being more important than ever to the future success of organizations globally. Developers are in need of a single way to view and manage data in order to build the applications of the future. The acceleration of cloud adoption, coupled with new technologies that enable developers to do more with data - time-series, search, and analytics - has made MongoDB's developer data platform an essential, mainstream data infrastructure necessity for Fortune 500 giants and startups alike.

For the last 10 years, MongoDB University has offered free courses for beginners through to advanced MongoDB users. Over the course of the decade, the education team has been dedicated to keeping courses up-to-date, building new content around MongoDB's latest features. With this update to the University program, MongoDB is striving to help close the widening skills gap that is being felt across the globe.

"At MongoDB, we recognize that every learner has a unique approach, so we offer a combination of educational resources including online content, labs, knowledge checks, and certification exams to meet developers where they are in their digital journey. MongoDB courses are all online and free to create a frictionless learning experience so students can learn at their own pace when it is convenient," said Raghu Viswanathan VP, Education, Documentation & Academia, MongoDB. "MongoDB empowers innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Our courses empower the world's talent to do just that."

The latest updates to MongoDB University include:

New Courses & Certifications across 300+ different assets ranging from videos, labs, lessons, and certifications. Five new courses include the Introduction to MongoDB – Developer Course and Driver Courses for Node, Java, C#, and Python. All certifications have expanded to include 24/7 exam scheduling and testing and new digital certification badges that are shareable on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Hands-on Atlas Labs are being introduced to provide learners the opportunity to work directly in the product. This includes 88 labs that cover popular features including CRUD operations, search, aggregation and indexing.

Enhanced Learner Experience & Access ensures students can have a more personalized experience with all content without the need to fill out lengthy contact forms and without time restrictions. Additionally, new language subtitles have been added for six languages including Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

"Learning Bytes" provide insights into the latest updates for MongoDB features as soon as platform enhancements are released. These short video tutorials – 20 minutes or less – from MongoDB subject matter experts range from product announcements, new releases/versions, advanced dives into niche topics or content, and developer interest areas that may not map to a specific course or certification.

"The number one request from developers is for better docs and educational resources as they seek to learn new skills and keep existing ones up to date," said James Governor, co-founder of RedMonk. "MongoDB is responding to these needs with a free program of structured educational resources and certifications, including videos and hands-on labs, designed to make it easier than ever for developers to learn MongoDB essentials."

"MongoDB has always been a developer-first company. But it's one thing to say that and support the current generation of developers and MongoDB users, it's another to play a larger role in molding the developers of the future," said Mark Porter, Chief Technology Officer, MongoDB. "Developers have gone from being pioneers when I began my career to becoming a boardroom priority. With these new MongoDB University capabilities, companies and their developers can move even faster. "

For more information on how to get started, visit: https://learn.mongodb.com/

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 37,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 300 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

