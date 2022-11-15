Men's Health Again Recognizes Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs as a Best Snack For Men

Prominent Men's Magazine Names Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs as "Nature's Perfect Snack"

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Year after year, the Men's Health editors investigate the highest-quality and best-tasting snack options on the market. After a thorough review and taste-testing process, the publication once again has named Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs as a winner in the 2022 Best Snack Awards.

"We are always looking to share great-tasting and nutritious snack options for men with busy schedules," said the editors at Men's Health. "As nature's perfect snack, Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs provide an easy way for consumers to boost the nutrition in their daily diet while on-the-go."

"At Eggland's Best, we're committed to providing the only egg that provides superior taste, freshness, and nutrition compared to ordinary eggs," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're honored to once again receive this recognition from Men's Health, which reaffirms our dedication to the highest quality."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"I always recommend Eggland's Best to my clients because they provide superior nutrition that can help men and their families maintain overall wellness," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dalina Soto. "Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs are the perfect nutrient-packed snack when you're looking for a quick boost of protein and Omega-3s, both of which aid in muscle recovery."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

