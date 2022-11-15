Brad Parsons Joins Edge Capital Group, Expanding Edge's Leadership in the Texas Ultrahigh Net Worth Market

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Capital Group LLC announced today that Brad Parsons has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Financial Advisor focused on serving a select group of entrepreneurs, business owners, and families out of the firm's Dallas office.

Brad spent 12 years with Goldman Sachs serving ultra-high net worth clients. Before that, he earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University and helped lead the men's hockey team to the Ivy League Title in 1999. After graduating from Princeton, Brad played professional hockey in the Washington Capitals organization and in Europe before obtaining his MBA from Southern Methodist University.

"What drew me to Edge is that advisors truly have the opportunity to coordinate, organize and advise on all aspects of a client's wealth picture, including estate planning, lending, insurance and assets held away from the firm," said Brad. "Being the 'financial quarterback' and helping to simplify our clients' lives is a real key benefit to them."

Additionally, Brad said, "The UHNW landscape today has become somewhat commoditized from an investment standpoint. Edge Capital helps solve this issue by providing advisors and our clients access to unique, high-quality investment opportunities, especially in alternative asset classes, that other large bank platforms typically restrict. At Edge and in the RIA space, we are held to a fiduciary standard; to do what is best for our clients. Not being restricted to one platform but instead, having access to a multitude of firms and platforms, allows for more customization, better pricing, and the right type of service for the client.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Brad and his clients to Edge. We founded Edge with the core beliefs that we should always put clients' interests first and that we can best achieve this as fiduciaries in an independent firm," said Bert Rayle, a founding Partner and Senior Financial Advisor at Edge.

Harry Jones, another founding Partner and current Managing Partner, added, "Many of us at Edge came from traditional banking and brokerage backgrounds, so we appreciate the leap Brad is making and are thrilled to have him on board. Edge's depth of planning resources, investment expertise and family office services were built to meet the growing needs of wealthy families and serve as a premier destination for top industry professionals."

