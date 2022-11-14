TYSON 2.0, Carma Holdings Reunite Iron Mike Tyson and The Real Deal Evander Holyfield in First-Ever Cannabis Business Partnership

'Holy Ears' THC and Delta 8 infused edibles to launch November through Verano and TYSON 2.0 Global Marketplace

Carma to launch Holyfield cannabis line in 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 , legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis company, today announced that Mike Tyson and 4-time World Heavyweight Champion of the World, Evander Holyfield will come together under the newly formed brandhouse Carma Holdings, to create and deliver TYSON 2.0 'Holy Ears' THC and Delta 8 infused edibles in November as well as Holyfield's own cannabis line in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/TYSON 2.0) (PRNewswire)

"From Mike Bites to Holy Ears, now cannabis fans around the world can experience the same wellness benefits that plant-based products have brought me. It's a privilege to reunite with my former opponent and now long-time friend, and turn years of fights and knockouts into a partnership that can make a positive impact and heal people," said Mike Tyson, TYSON 2.0, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer.

Tyson and Holyfield had an intense career rivalry from 1996 to 1997, ending with Tyson biting a chunk out of his opponent's ear in the third round of their infamous heavyweight rematch in June of 1997. Since then, the two athletes have pursued their own unique paths, only to enter the ring once more, but this time as business partners.

"Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives. Back then, we didn't realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain," said Evander Holyfield. "Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers. I'm honored to join the Carma family and partner with Mike and the TYSON 2.0 team to launch Holy Ears, and soon my own line of cannabis products."

Like the best-selling TYSON 2.0 Mike Bites, 'Holy Ears' are all-natural, vegan and gluten-free; and will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties. Starting this November, Holy Ears THC edibles will be available through Verano retailers in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey. In partnership with LGNDS LLC., Delta 8 'Holy Ears' edibles will be available for presale starting November 14th through the newly launched TYSON 2.0 global online marketplace TYSON20Global.com .

"Mike and Holyfield are an iconic matchup and both are equally dedicated to building the ultimate celebrity cannabis brand that best serves their fan bases," said Chad Bronstein, Carma Holdings Chairman, TYSON 2.0 Co-Founder and President. "Our new partnership marks the development of Carma Holding's third celebrity brand, further upholding our mission to provide accessible and high-quality cannabis products for every type of consumer."

Carma Holdings is the parent company to the Nation's fastest growing cannabis brands including TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip, world-renowned wrestler Ric Flair's inaugural cannabis product line.

For more information on TYSON 2.0, visit TYSON20.com. TYSON 2.0 branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com. TYSON 2.0 branded hemp-based products will be available for purchase at tyson20global.com.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

About Carma Holdings LLC

Carma Holdings LLC is a leading house of brands focused on creating icon-inspired products that evoke deep consumer connection and deliver elevated experiences. Carma brings to life the next generation of industry leading goods. carma-holdings.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TYSON 2.0