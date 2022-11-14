Qwick Unveils All-New Brand Celebrating the Hospitality Industry

The staffing platform's new branding demonstrates a seamless connection between the company and its F&B network

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick , the technology-enabled leader in staffing for hospitality businesses and freelancers, revealed today its completely revamped, industry-centered brand. Exclusively operating in the hospitality industry, the staffing-as-a-service innovator's rebrand now aligns Qwick's look and style with an authentic hospitality experience.

Since its founding in 2017, the company has developed a marketplace where restaurants, hotels, event venues, caterers, stadiums, and others can very easily post shifts that Qwick freelancers can pick up. Its proprietary algorithm invites these uniquely talented hospitality professionals to fill shifts that best fit their experience, location, Qwick history, ratings, and more.

Throughout the platform's entire suite of products, website, and social media, Qwick's new brand elements reflect the real-life look and feel of working in hospitality. The company tapped award-winning brand agency Red Antler to help bring into focus Qwick's expertise and values.

The brand's new wordmark and logo casually showcase Qwick as if handwritten in thick permanent marker.

Updated colors and styling combine rich, saturated imagery with bright colors aptly named for F&B: lettuce, lime, tomato, cream, aqua, and more.

New typefaces include permanent marker type, meant to mimic the fast-paced, handwritten notes common in the hospitality industry, and a tech-styled font meant to recognize Qwick's technology base. The two provide a human and data balance to the new brand.

As a homage to the industry, new graphic elements include a nod to colorful day-dot stickers, highlighter mark ups, icons in a hand-drawn style, and paper receipt stylization reflecting the tactical communication and organization of life in hospitality.

With a sharp focus on connections and empowering experiences, Qwick's new photography celebrates the hospitality community showcasing a variety of people, places, and shifts.

Qwick has also made a major change to its vernacular. Throughout all communications, the company now refers to the professionals signed up to take shifts on the Qwick platform as "hospitality freelancers." The change emphasizes their expertise and how flexibly and freely hospitality freelancers can do what they love with Qwick on their side.

"Each and every update to our new internal and external branding was intentional and centered on our core as a hospitality company," said Qwick's VP of Brand, Tracy McGinnis, who led the company's rebrand. "Down to our vocabulary, graphics, textures, and even font weight, every meticulous detail plays into the F&B experience and pays tribute to the industry we love. We're proud to share the identity and culture we've developed over the company's five years staffing restaurants, hotels, caterers, and event venues."

Jenna Navitsky, Chief Creative Officer at Red Antler said, "Coming from the creative industry where freelance work is increasingly common, we instantly related to Qwick's mission to celebrate the benefits and address the nuances of freelance life. Crafting this rebrand with the specific experience of hospitality workers in mind was a fun and rewarding challenge for us. We can't wait to see Qwick continue to make a real difference in people's lives."

Qwick's rebrand caps off and celebrates a number of recent significant milestones as the company reaches five years serving the industry. The platform recently raised $40M in Series B financing , facilitated its 600,000th shift, earned Inc. 5000 recognition as the 32nd fastest growing private company in the US, and was awarded as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year.

"We are very proud of the significant strides Qwick is making, especially as our growth rate is increasing rapidly every year, quarter, and month. And Qwick's growth is only in its early stages." said Retta Kekic, Qwick's Chief Marketing Officer. "Given our recent achievements and reached milestones, we expect to accelerate growth still, further developing Qwick's marketplace, expanding to more cities, and filling even more shifts. Our rebrand, and doing so now, will further propel Qwick's growth as we bolster brand recognition and expand the Qwick network."

Qwick Co-Founder and CEO, Jamie Baxter said, "Our new branding now aligns Qwick's outward appearance with what we've always stood for in the hospitality industry: flexibility and freedom in food and beverage staffing. It will streamline relationship building in the hospitality community and improve our ability to provide unparalleled staffing as we now express immediately and clearly our dedication to the industry."

With a fresh look in place, Qwick deepens its commitment to the hospitality industry. The company will keep on with its huge growth trajectory, continually improve tech integrations, and further streamline the hospitality staffing experience.

About Qwick:

Qwick is the professional platform at the heart of the hospitality industry that matches experienced food and beverage freelancers with shifts in real time. Dedicated to serving those who serve us, Qwick empowers businesses to fill shifts and staff flexibly, while freelancers enjoy the freedom to make their own schedules and get paid the same day. As a growth-stage tech company, Qwick is rapidly expanding across the country and serves as a hospitality industry through-line. Qwick has earned multiple national recognitions, including "Great Place to Work" certification for two consecutive years, and is the 32nd fastest-growing company in the U.S. on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at qwick.com .

