PatPat and Klarna Team Up to Bring the PatPat Holiday PJ Party to Los Angeles

Children's Apparel E-Commerce Brand Celebrates the Holidays with Matching Pajamas and Family Activities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jam with the fam! For the first time, online global kids and family clothing brand PatPat is popping up in Los Angeles with a holiday family pajama celebration in partnership with the buy now, pay later service Klarna . The PatPat Holiday PJ Party is taking place between Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, CA to raise the holiday spirit with family-friendly activities and giveaways.

PatPat is a fast-growing DTC brand backed by the world’s leading venture capitals such as SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, IDG and GVV, was founded in 2014 by close friends Albert Wang (CEO) and Ken Gao (COO) in Mountain View, CA. (PRNewswire)

While taking part in activities like face painting, bubbles and the #PatPatDoubleTake dance challenge, consumers will have the opportunity to browse PatPat's holiday family pajama collection of fun, unique designs. Its latest family pajama sets, made of the eco-friendly Naia™ fabric, improve on both quality and sustainability. Soft and durable, this premium fabric is perfect for everyday wear.

Parenting influencers The Gerber Fam, Fluellen Fam, and Grace & Daniel Fam will also be joining in on the fun.

"We're excited to make our debut in Los Angeles and introduce Angeleno families to PatPat," said Anthony Tsai, CMO from PatPat. "Our cute and fun matching pajamas add extra joy to the holidays and we're looking forward to creating more special events that extend that playful energy throughout the year."

Schedule of Events

Saturday, November 19

11:00am – 5:00pm : #PatPatDoubleTake Dance Party at the top of every hour

1:00pm – 3:00pm : Face Painting

3:00pm – 6:00pm : Bubble Play Party and Drawing

Sunday, November 20

11:00am – 5:00pm : #PatPatDoubleTake Dance Party at the top of every hour

11:00am – 1:00pm : Face Painting

1:00pm – 3:00pm : Drawing

3:00pm – 6:00pm : Bubble Play Party and Drawing

"With the holidays quickly approaching, we hope to better engage with our US consumers by celebrating the fun that happens when families do things together whether it be wearing matching pajamas or participating in a dance challenge," said Anthony Tsai, CMO from PatPat.

PatPat will also give away holiday-themed goodie bags and various Christmas gifts to consumers who join in the fun activities. For more information about the Holiday PJ Party event, please visit the PatPat website – HERE .

About PatPat

PatPat, a fast-growing DTC brand backed by the world's leading venture capitals such as SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, IDG and GVV, was founded in 2014 by close friends Albert Wang (CEO) and Ken Gao (COO) in Mountain View, CA. PatPat provides an easy and efficient shopping experience featuring thousands of products with styles perfect for the entire family. PatPat works with top product manufacturers to provide great deals on the latest, high-quality baby clothing, family matching outfits, accessories, home goods, and more. PatPat also partners with many well-known brands through licensing agreements. For more information about PatPat, visit www.patpat.com.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

