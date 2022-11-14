Nuna Baby® Introduces Travel System Category Game-Changer with a New Infant Car Seat, PIPAä urbn

Innovative Global Baby Gear Brand Has Developed Patented Car Seat with Thoughtful Stroller Pairings to Deliver a New Standard of Safety, Ease and Luxury for Family Travel

MORGANTOWN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna Baby® proudly announces the launch of PIPA urbn, a revolutionary baby travel system that raises the bar in the category and is emblematic of the brand's dedication to providing baby gear that is safe, convenient, and beautifully designed around your life to families everywhere.

Nuna's PIPA urbn is the only baseless infant car seat with pipaFIX™ rigid latch that can install in two-seconds at an ultralight weight of seven pounds. The lightweight, easy-to-use PIPA urbn boasts multiple patented features and will launch exclusively as one box travel systems with three multi-functional existing Nuna strollers. These travel systems were intentionally crafted to offer innovative safety and full-featured luxury attributes while making the journeys through parenthood easier.

"We spent over two years focusing our expertise on designing an infant car seat travel system that surpasses every expectation" said Steve Gerhart, Product Development Vice President at Nuna Baby, "and with the PIPA urbn, we did that. The PIPA urbn is an all-star."

"With PIPA urbn, we focused on a single core narrative: travel systems should be easy," said Austin Hodges, Chief Marketing Officer, Nuna Baby. "We set out to create a seismic change in the baby gear category with a travel system that combines all the conveniences that families want and need in their baby gear: safe, convenient, nimble handling, lightweight, practical. We have no doubt, the PIPA urbn collection is poised to become THE way of traveling with children."

At the heart of the travel system, the all-new PIPA urbn car seat features a brand new patented pipaFIX, a steel reinforced, rigid latch installation feature that is seamlessly integrated into the car seat, allowing for secure, frustration-free vehicle installation in two seconds without the need for a base. For rare instances where lower anchor connection points are not available, more traditional vehicle belt install is possible with the added benefit of a shoulder belt clip around the back of the restraint for an EU style install. The seat features a simple one-handed release to remove the car seat easily and quickly from vehicle and stroller. Like all Nuna Baby infant car seats, PIPA urbn is equipped with a five-point harness and side impact protection (SIP) for ultimate baby safe keeping, and removable merino wool newborn inserts that support growing babies. The model has already been awarded GREENGUARD Gold Certification and is FAA-Certified for aircraft use.

PIPA urbn has received glowing reviews from Child Passenger Safety Advocates across the nation who had the opportunity to privately preview Nuna's newest innovation.

2019 MACPS Hall of Fame Inductee, Kim Herrmann of Safe Kids Worldwide (Ret) states: "Once again Nuna raises the bar in developing the urbn. The urbn is innovative yet family friendly to help families on the go."

Child Passenger Safety Advocate and Technician, Darren Qunell of carseatblog.com said "For decades advocates have been told that it is not possible to add latch to an infant carrier due to weight and cost. Nuna has done it with easy-install rigid latch and less than 8 pounds!"

Child Passenger Safety Advocate, Instructor and Educator, Judy Slattery said, "Nuna's all new infant car seat, urbn, is just another example of their 'out of the box' design. Genius, innovative and a true industry game changer!"

The PIPA urbn offer a lengthy line-up of premium attributes, including integrated magnetic buckle holders that conveniently keep straps out of the way when buckling baby in, ergonomic handles wrapped with luxe leatherette and features Nuna's beloved signature Sky Drapeä which seamlessly pulls out from the car seat's canopy and attaches quietly with magnets for maximum privacy. The full coverage UPF 50+ canopy also features a flip-out eyeshade and XL mesh peekaboo window.

PIPA urbn offers extensive innovative safety features including Aeroflex™ foam, a lightweight, resilient material that minimizes force transferred to baby by absorbing and diffusing energy, as well as an auto-reclining foot that aids in proper installations in vehicles. The seat provides environmentally friendly fabrics that are GREENGUARD Gold Certified, which means they are scientifically proven to meet some of the world's most rigorous third-party chemical emission standards and do not contribute to indoor air pollution or chemical exposure and are machine washable. All PIPA urbn fashions, from fabric to foam and beyond, all materials used are naturally flame resistant, containing no added harmful chemicals, making them Fire-Retardant (FR) free, and safer for your child.

The PIPA urbn will be sold exclusively as a one box travel system paired with your choice of three premium Nuna strollers, the MIXX™ next, TRIV™ next, and TRVL™.

The PIPA urbn car seat and MIXX next premium stroller duo create a next-level travel system where innovative safety and first-class luxury features combine into a stylish dream team that raises the bar on living a seamless life with baby on the go. Next generation strolling and modern rides, reimagined. The MIXX next + PIPA urbn travel system is available in the Caviar fashion and retails for $1,200. Accessorize your MIXX next stroller with the MIXX™ series child tray, cup holder and rain cover, all sold separately.

Integrating the TRIV next stroller with PIPA urbn offers a full-featured lightweight travel system that moves you and baby seamlessly through the suburbs and to the city. This nimble travel system packs up quickly with the included TRIV next folding car seat ring adapter that folds with the frame with one hand. Your everyday travel companion meets modern rides, reimagined. The PIPA urbn + TRIV next travel system is available in Caviar and Ocean fashions and retailing for $1,100. Accessorize your TRIV next stroller with the TRIV™ cup holder sold separately.

The TRVL is a super-compact travel stroller with an innovative one-handed self-fold that weighs only 13.6 pounds and is the perfect companion for lightweight, portable adventuring. Together with the PIPA urbn car seat, the duo creates the ultimate feather-weight easy to use travel system that outperforms other competitor travel systems in ease of use, longevity, and value. The PIPA urbn + TRVL travel system is available in Caviar, Hazelwood and Lagoon fashions and retailing for $900. Accessorize your TRVL stroller with the TRVL™ cup holder sold separately.

Worry less and enjoy more adventures when you pair your Nuna PIPA urbn travel systems with the following Nuna travel bags for easier journeys PLUS an extended one-year warranty:

PIPA™ series travel bag for your PIPA urbn

Wheeled travel bag that seamlessly fits both the PIPA urbn and chosen stroller frame

TRVL™ transport bag for your TRVL stroller

Learn more about the PIPA urbn travel systems here and find Nuna Baby gear at nunababy.com/usa or your local retailer. For more information on Nuna Baby, visit nunababy.com/usa and follow Nuna Baby on Instagram @nuna_usa, Facebook @nuna.usa, YouTube @NunaGlobal, and TikTok @nuna_usa. For Nuna Baby media requests, contact Coded Agency at nunababy@codedagency.com.

ABOUT NUNA BABY

Nuna Baby, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at nunababy.com/usa.

