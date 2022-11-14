CLEAR Partners with Aerostar Airport Holdings to Launch Expedited Identity Verification Lanes at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport inPuerto Rico, First Airport Outside Continental U.S.

CLEAR to make donation for Hurricane Fiona relief on behalf of every member enrollment, verification made at SJU during November

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced the launch of its secure identity technology at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), which is operated by Aerostar Airport Holdings. SJU is the first airport outside the continental United States to feature CLEAR's signature expedited identity verification lanes. CLEAR's launch at SJU is expected to create 49 local jobs and generate approximately $2.5 million in local economic activity.

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's footprint, where it serves a total of 46 airports and boasts 14+ million members. CLEAR already serves 8 of SJU's top 10 U.S. destinations, allowing members traveling through SJU to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, reducing the amount of time spent waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

"CLEAR is excited to bring our secure identity technology to Puerto Rico, create good-paying local jobs and invest in the local economy," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "Aerostar has been a great partner, and we're pleased to work together to create a more predictable, less stressful airport experience for people traveling through SJU."

In celebration of today's launch, CLEAR will also make a donation to Hurricane Fiona relief efforts on behalf of members who enroll and verify at SJU during November, up to $10,000. Enrollment takes less than five minutes and can be done with the help of a CLEAR Ambassador at any pod at SJU; verifications can only be done with a valid same-day boarding pass.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited security lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With 14+ million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

