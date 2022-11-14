Bruce Lipscomb Joins Mill Rock Packaging as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Rock Packaging Partners ("Mill Rock Packaging" or the "Company"), a specialty packaging platform that invests in companies with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry, announced that Bruce Lipscomb has been named Chief Operating Officer, a new position for the company. Mill Rock Packaging is a portfolio company of New York-based Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm.

Mr. Lipscomb is a highly accomplished operations executive with extensive experience leading organizations, supervising plants and overseeing various functions within the packaging and print industries. Prior to joining Mill Rock Packaging, he worked for nearly 30 years with RR Donnelley, where he was a Senior Vice President of Operations with responsibility over multiple sites. Previously, Mr. Lipscomb led many other functions including manufacturing and supply chain while building a strong continuous improvement capability in operations.

Allen Ennis, Mill Rock Packaging CEO, commented, "Bruce is a leader with an exceptional track record, and on behalf of the entire Mill Rock Packaging team, we are pleased that he is joining as our COO. With growth comes the need to continually scale our capabilities and increase the service levels to our customers, and the formation of this new position will help lead our forward momentum. I am looking forward to working closely with Bruce as a key member of our leadership team."

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Lipscomb will oversee all aspects of manufacturing, including ultimate oversight for Mill Rock Packaging's current five production facilities. He is also charged with execution of the Company's operational excellence, continuous improvement and safety initiatives across the network.

Mr. Lipscomb commented, "I am thrilled to be joining this exciting organization as its COO and building out best-in-class operations processes to support our sales teams and customers."

Mill Rock Packaging Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Bob Feeser said, "We are committed to building an industry-leading specialty packaging company, and we welcome Bruce's leadership in delivering on our operational and commercial objectives as we continue to grow."

ABOUT MILL ROCK PACKAGING PARTNERS

Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry. For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth- and operations-oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

