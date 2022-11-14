Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results, Authorizes $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Delivered on Expected Q4'22 Revenue of $138 million

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.









Quarter Ended

Year Ended



Dollars in millions, except per share data

September 30,

September 30,







September 30,

September 30,











2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change



Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 138

$ 137

0 %

$ 555

$ 514

8 %



Organic growth ex-COVID impacts













12 %













17 %



Life Sciences Products

$ 48

$ 53

(9) %

$ 199

$ 200

0 %



Life Sciences Services

$ 89

$ 84

6 %

$ 356

$ 314

13 %













































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (0.07)

$ (0.30)

76 %

$ (0.15)

$ (0.39)

61 %



Diluted EPS Total

$ (0.28)

$ 0.29

(195) %

$ 28.48

$ 1.49

nm















































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.16

$ 0.12

34 %

$ 0.51

$ 0.48

6 %



Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

$ 9

$ 21

(55) %

$ 62

$ 86

(27) %







Management Comments

Steve Schwartz, President and CEO, stated, "We exit fiscal 2022 having successfully transformed into a standalone life sciences business with significant opportunities ahead of us. We achieved strong double-digit organic growth of 12% in the quarter and 17% in the fiscal year, excluding estimated COVID impacts. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we regained momentum in our genomics business and saw sustained strength in large-automated stores, which posted another record bookings quarter. We remain focused on execution and on driving broader adoption of our unique offerings.

"We're also pleased to announce that our Board has authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and we intend to repurchase at least $1 billion of common stock over the coming year, beginning with a $500 million accelerated share repurchase. This program is a testament to our commitment to returning value to shareholders. It underscores our strong capital position, and our view that we have significant upside opportunity. Even with this meaningful repurchase of shares, we expect to have sufficient capital available to deploy for additional growth investment consistent with our long-term strategy, and we will continue to generate value for shareholders as we pursue opportunities to extend our industry leading position.

"We also announced that as part of our ongoing transformation we are nominating two new directors to our board. Both are outstanding life sciences executives with track records of creating value who will stand for election at our next annual shareholder meeting. These nominees will replace two of our directors who will not be standing for re-election."

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenue excludes revenue from the Semiconductor Automation business which was sold on February 1, 2022. Profits related to this business are included in discontinued operations. The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID. Estimated impact of COVID includes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2022

Summary of GAAP Results

Revenue was $138 million , flat year over year and up 4% sequentially. Year over year organic growth was 2%, which excludes over 4 percentage points of headwind from foreign exchange and a 3 percentage point contribution from the acquisition of Barkey Holding GmBH ("Barkey") completed on July 1, 2022 .

Organic growth was 12% year over year when excluding the COVID impact in both periods. The estimated COVID impact was approximately $1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to a $12 million contribution in the prior year period.

Life Sciences Products revenue declined 9% year over year mainly due to lower revenue in the consumables and instruments ("C&I") business, partially offset by strong high-teens growth in our large-automated stores business. The acquisition of Barkey contributed $4 million to revenue. Organic revenue declined 10% year over year and was up 13% excluding COVID impacts in both periods.

Life Sciences Services revenue grew 6% year over year, with 9% growth in sample repository solutions ("SRS") driven by revenue from stored samples and 6% growth in genomics driven by next-generation and sanger sequencing. Organic growth was 10% year over year and up 11% excluding COVID impacts in both periods.

Operating loss was $15 million , a $7 million improvement year over year primarily due to the retirement of tradenames related to the rebranding of the Life Sciences business that took place in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 42.3%, down 600 basis points year over year.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.07) compared to ($0.30) in fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Total diluted EPS of ($0.28) includes ($0.21) of diluted EPS primarily from tax adjustments in discontinued operations related to the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business. Other income included $10 million of net interest income versus a $0.4 million expense in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2021 non-operating expenses included $16 million of charges for the release of a tax indemnification asset, which was offset within the tax expense with the reduction of tax liability.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results

Operating income was $2 million and operating margin was 1.5%, down 670 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 43.8%, down 580 basis points year over year. Operating expense in the quarter was $58 million , up $1 million year over year. Inflation, foreign exchange and product mix as well as incremental strategic investments for growth added pressure to the Company's margin performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.16 , up $0.04 versus one year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.9%, down 860 basis points year over year.

Full Year, Fiscal 2022

Summary of GAAP Results

Revenue for fiscal 2022 was $555 million , up 8% year over year. Organic growth was 9%, which excludes a 2 percentage point headwind from foreign exchange and a 2 percentage point contribution from acquisitions.

Organic growth was 17% year over year when excluding the estimated COVID impact in both periods. The COVID impact was $22 million in fiscal 2022 compared to $53 million the prior year.

Life Sciences Products revenue was $199 million , flat year over year driven by lower C&I revenue offset by increases across all other business lines and the addition of Barkey in July 2022 . Organic revenue declined 1% year over year and was up 13% excluding estimated COVID impacts in both periods.

Life Sciences Services revenue was $356 million , up 13% year over year, with 18% growth in SRS driven by stored samples and 11% growth in genomics with expansion across all major business lines. Organic growth was 15% year over year and was 18% excluding COVID impacts in both periods.

Operating loss was $25 million , a $6 million improvement year over year primarily due to the retirement of tradenames related to the rebranding of the Life Sciences business and a charge related to liabilities for tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years that took place during fiscal 2021 and did not repeat in fiscal 2022, partially offset by inflation and investment in the business. Gross margin was 46.0%, down 150 basis points year over year.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.15) compared to ($0.39) in fiscal 2021. Total diluted EPS of $28.48 includes $28.63 of diluted EPS from discontinued operations related to the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business. Other income included $16 million of net interest income versus a $1 million expense in the prior year.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results

Operating income was $28 million and operating margin was 5.1%, down 400 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 47.3% down 280 basis points year over year. Operating expense was $234 million , up $24 million year over year. Full year margins were impacted by inflation and strategic investments for growth as well as unfavorable foreign exchange and product mix weighing on second half results.

Diluted EPS for fiscal 2022 was $0.51 , up $0.03 versus fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $62 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.3%, down 550 basis points year over year.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2022

The Company ended fiscal year 2022 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $2.3 billion .

Subsequent Events

On October 3, 2022 , the Company completed the acquisition of B Medical Systems S.a.r.l ("B Medical"), a global leader in temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions for approximately $422 million in cash, which includes an adjustment for cash acquired and other items. Additional cash consideration, up to approximately $50 million , may be paid upon achievement of certain future performance milestones.

Following the completion of the B Medical acquisition, the Company had a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $1.9 billion .

New Share Repurchase Program

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion in common stock. The Company intends to repurchase at least $1 billion in common stock over the next year, including an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program to repurchase approximately $500 million in common stock. Azenta intends to enter into an ASR agreement in the coming days.

Repurchases of the Company's common stock may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions (including the ASR program), or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market and business conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. This share repurchase authorization does not obligate Azenta to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and share repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

Board of Directors Nominations

Today the Company announced that Tina S. Nova, Ph.D. and Dorothy E. Puhy have been nominated for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting. Current directors Mark Wrighton, Ph.D. and Alfred Woollacott, III have stated their intention to retire from the Board and not to run for re-election. Please refer to the Company's separate press release for further information.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023

The Company announced guidance for continuing operations for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $175 to $190 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.16. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.20) to ($0.12).

For the full year, total revenue is expected to grow approximately 30%.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2022

2021



2022

2021

































Revenue





























Products



$ 42,944

$ 53,115



$ 180,950

$ 181,036

Services





94,624



83,824





374,548



332,667

Total revenue





137,568



136,939





555,498



513,703

Cost of revenue





























Products





26,478



25,118





100,044



96,678

Services





52,973



45,678





199,870



173,216

Total cost of revenue





79,451



70,796





299,914



269,894

Gross profit





58,117



66,143





255,584



243,809

Operating expenses





























Research and development





7,647



6,599





27,542



22,412

Selling, general and administrative





64,704



80,453





252,065



252,101

Restructuring charges





393



332





712



385

Total operating expenses





72,744



87,384





280,319



274,898

Operating loss





(14,627)



(21,241)





(24,735)



(31,089)

Interest income





10,353



129





20,286



632

Interest expense





(478)



(552)





(4,589)



(2,037)

Loss on extinguishment of debt





—



—





(632)



—

Other income (expenses), net





1,352



(16,212)





(266)



(16,475)

Income (loss) before income taxes





(3,400)



(37,877)





(9,936)



(48,969)

Income tax provision (benefit)



$ 1,910

$ (15,480)



$ 1,350

$ (20,100)

Loss from continuing operations





(5,310)



(22,397)





(11,286)



(28,869)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



$ (15,454)

$ 44,202



$ 2,144,145

$ 139,616

Net (loss) income





(20,765)



21,805





2,132,859



110,747

Basic net (loss) income per share:



$



$





$



$



Loss from continuing operations





(0.07)



(0.30)





(0.15)



(0.39)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



$ (0.21)

$ 0.59



$ 28.63

$ 1.88

Basic net (loss) income per share





(0.28)



0.29





28.48



1.49

Diluted net (loss) income per share:



$



$





$



$



Loss from continuing operations





(0.07)



(0.30)





(0.15)



(0.39)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



$ (0.21)

$ 0.59



$ 28.63

$ 1.88

Diluted net (loss) income per share





(0.28)



0.29





28.48



1.49

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:





























Basic





75,010



74,330





74,897



74,229

Diluted





75,010



74,532





74,897



74,455



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 658,274

$ 227,427 Short-term Marketable securities

911,764



81 Accounts receivable, net

163,759



119,877 Inventories

85,544



60,398 Derivative asset

124,789



— Short-term restricted cash

382,596



7,146 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

132,620



51,052 Current assets held for sale

—



311,385 Total current assets

2,459,346



777,366 Property, plant and equipment, net

154,470



130,719 Long-term marketable securities

352,020



3,598 Long-term deferred tax assets

1,169



10,043 Goodwill

513,623



469,356 Intangible assets, net

178,401



186,534 Other assets

57,093



58,068 Non-current assets held for sale

—



183,828 Total assets $ 3,716,122

$ 1,819,512 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 38,654

$ 42,360 Deferred revenue

39,748



25,724 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

2,890



2,330 Accrued compensation and benefits

41,898



33,183 Accrued income taxes payable

28,419



8,711 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

78,937



103,841 Current liabilities held for sale

—



128,939 Total current liabilities

230,546



345,088 Long-term debt

—



49,677 Long-term tax reserves

1,684



1,973 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

64,555



13,030 Long-term pension liabilities

261



705 Long-term operating lease liabilities

49,227



45,088 Other long-term liabilities

6,463



6,173 Non-current liabilities held for sale

—



32,444 Total liabilities

352,736



494,178 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 88,482,125 shares issued and

75,020,256 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022, 87,808,922 shares issued and 74,347,053

shares outstanding at September 30, 2021

885



878 Additional paid-in capital

1,992,017



1,976,112 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(83,916)



19,351 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

1,655,356



(470,051) Total stockholders' equity

3,363,386



1,325,334 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,716,122

$ 1,819,512

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year Ended



September 30,



2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income $ 2,132,859

$ 110,747

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

53,702



65,333

Impairment of intangible assets

—



13,364

Stock-based compensation

10,666



27,456

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

(1,894)



225

Deferred income taxes

24,469



(17,265)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

632



—

(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment

(21)



260

(Gain) loss on sale of divestiture, net of tax

(2,130,265)



948

Fees paid stemming from divestiture

(52,461)



—

Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

(431,600)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture:











Accounts receivable

(31,397)



(69,643)

Inventories

(66,629)



(50,443)

Accounts payable

(3,926)



30,967

Deferred revenue

16,599



(3,939)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

303



54

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

11,404



7,298

Other current assets and liabilities

1,513



34,495

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(466,046)

$ 149,857

Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(73,435)



(52,805)

Purchases of technology intangibles

(4,000)



—

Purchases of marketable securities

(1,975,599)



(151)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

705,384



121

Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred

2,939,116



—

Acquisitions / dispositions, net of cash acquired

(125,876)



(93,712)

Adjustment from proceeds from divestiture

—



(1,802)

Settlement (issuance) of note receivables

—



2,000

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,465,590

$ (146,349)

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of common stock

5,245



5,812

Principal payments on debt

(49,725)



(828)

Payments of finance leases

(388)



(1,164)

Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition

(10,400)



—

Common stock dividends paid

(7,494)



(29,726)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (62,762)

$ (25,906)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(180,819)



5,205

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

755,963



(17,193)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

285,333



302,526

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

1,041,296

$ 285,333

Supplemental disclosures:











Cash paid for interest

469



1,435

Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 482,090

$ 38,020

































September 30,



September 30,



2022



2021 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

658,274



227,427

Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale

—



45,000

Short-term restricted cash

382,595



7,145

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

427



5,761

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash

flows $ 1,041,296

$ 285,333





Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (5,310)

$ (0.07)

$ (7,015)

$ (0.09)

$ (22,397)

$ (0.30) Adjustments:



































Amortization of intangible assets



8,801



0.12



7,557



0.10



9,515



0.13 Impairment of intangible assets



—



—



—



—



13,364



0.18 Restructuring charges



393



0.01



23



0.00



332



0.00 Merger and acquisition costs



6,959



0.09



1,662



0.02



8,427



0.11 Rebranding and transformation costs



536



0.01



289



0.00



827



0.01 Indemnification asset release



—



—



—



—



16,007



0.21 Tax adjustments (1)



2,510



0.03



8,417



0.11



(10,345)



(0.14) Tax effect of adjustments



(2,130)



(0.03)



(2,143)



(0.03)



(6,967)



(0.09) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing

operations

$ 11,759

$ 0.16

$ 8,790

$ 0.12

$ 8,763

$ 0.12 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



(49)



(0.00)



3,485



0.05



5,138



0.07 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



(42)



(0.00)



2,962



0.04



4,367



0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-

based compensation - continuing operations

$ 11,717

$ 0.16

$ 11,752

$ 0.16

$ 13,131

$ 0.18





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net

income per share



—



75,010



—



74,989



—



74,532



































Year Ended





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021









per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data



$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations



$ (11,286)

$ (0.15)

$ (28,869)

$ (0.39) Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangible assets





32,289



0.43



37,372



0.50 Restructuring charges





712



0.01



385



0.01 Tariff adjustment





(484)



(0.01)



5,497



0.07 Merger and acquisition costs





17,929



0.24



20,662



0.28 Impairment of intangible assets





—



—



13,364



0.18 Rebranding and transformation costs





2,741



0.04



827



0.01 Indemnification asset release





—



—



16,007



0.21 Loss on extinguishment of debt





632



0.01



—



— Other adjustments





—



—



(83)



(0.00) Tax adjustments (1)





5,744



0.08



(11,919)



(0.16) Tax effect of adjustments





(10,078)



(0.13)



(17,314)



(0.23) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 38,199

$ 0.51

$ 35,929

$ 0.48 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





12,443



0.17



20,051



0.27 Tax rate





15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax





10,577

$ 0.14



17,043



0.23 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 48,776

$ 0.65

$ 52,972

$ 0.71



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





—



74,897



—



74,455

(1) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, include a $4.1M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.





































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net (loss) income

$ (20,765)

$ (9,570)

$ 21,805

$ 2,132,859

$ 110,747 Less: Income from discontinued operations



15,454



2,555



(44,201)



(2,144,145)



(139,616) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations



(5,310)



(7,015)



(22,397)



(11,286)



(28,869) Adjustments:





























Less: Interest income



(10,353)



(6,822)



(129)



(20,286)



(632) Add: Interest expense



478



2,101



552



4,589



2,037 Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)



1,910



7,293



(15,480)



1,350



(20,100) Add: Depreciation



6,087



5,253



5,055



21,864



19,488 Add: Amortization of completed technology



1,901



1,810



1,873



7,325



8,073 Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



6,900



5,745



7,642



24,956



29,299 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



632



— Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 1,613

$ 8,365

$ (22,884)

$ 29,144

$ 9,296





































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 1,613

$ 8,365

$ (22,884)

$ 29,144

$ 9,296 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



(49)



3,485



5,138



12,443



20,051 Add: Restructuring charges



393



23



332



712



385 Add: Merger and acquisition costs



6,959



1,664



8,427



17,929



20,662 Add: Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



(484)



5,497 Impairment of intangible assets



—



—



13,364



—



13,364 Add: Rebranding and transformation costs



536



289



827



2,741



827 Indemnification asset release



—



—



16,007



—



16,007 Less: Other adjustments



—



—



—



—



(83) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 9,452

$ 13,826

$ 21,211

$ 62,485

$ 86,006











































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 58,117

42.2 %

$ 59,600

44.9 %

$ 66,143

48.3 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



1,901

1.4





1,812

1.4





1,873

1.4

Other adjustment



289

0.2





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 60,307

43.8 %

$ 61,412

46.3 %

$ 68,016

49.7 %





















































































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 19,068

39.4 %

$ 21,026

44.4 %

$ 25,329

47.7 %

$ 39,057

43.8 %

$ 38,564

45.2 %

$ 40,815

48.7 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



401

0.8





251

0.5





132

0.2





1,500

1.7





1,562

1.8





1,741

2.1

Other adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





289

0.3





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 19,469

40.3 %

$ 21,277

44.9 %

$ 25,461

47.9 %

$ 40,846

45.8 %

$ 40,126

47.0 %

$ 42,556

50.8 %









































































































Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 255,584

46.0 %

$ 243,809

47.5 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



7,325

1.3





8,073

1.6

Other adjustment



289

0.0





(83)

0.0

Tariff adjustment



(484)

(0.1)





5,497

1.1

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 262,714

47.3 %

$ 257,296

50.1 %





















































Life Sciences Products Life Sciences Services



Year Ended Year Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 89,074

44.7 %

$ 92,560

46.4 % $ 166,523

46.7 %

$ 151,246

48.2 % Adjustments:













































Amortization of completed technology



1,122

0.6





1,117

0.6



6,202

1.7





6,957

2.2

Other adjustment



—

—





—

—



289

0.1





(83)

(0.0)

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—



(484)

(0.1)





5,497

1.8

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 90,196

45.2 %

$ 93,677

46.9 % $ 172,530

48.4 %

$ 163,617

52.1 %



























































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 GAAP operating loss

$ (141)

$ 1,965

$ 6,470

$ 12

$ 688

$ 2,602 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



401



251



132



1,500



1,562



1,741 Other adjustment



—



—



—



339



—



— Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 260

$ 2,216

$ 6,602

$ 1,851

$ 2,250

$ 4,343





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ (129)

$ 2,654

$ 9,072

$ (14,490)

$ (7,736)

$ (30,313)

$ (14,619)

$ (5,082)

$ (21,241) Adjustments:









—









































Amortization of completed technology



1,901



1,813



1,873



—



—



—



1,901



1,813



1,873 Amortization of customer relationships and

acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



6,900



5,745



7,642



6,900



5,745



7,642 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



393



22



333



393



22



333 Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



—



13,364



—



—



13,364 Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



—



536



289



827



536



289



827 Other adjustment



339



—



—



(339)



—



—



—



—



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



—



6,959



1,662



8,427



6,959



1,662



8,427 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 2,111

$ 4,467

$ 10,945

$ (41)

$ (18)

$ 280

$ 2,070

$ 4,449

$ 11,225































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Year Ended

Year Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit

$ 11,033

$ 21,971

$ 10,784

$ 10,289 Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



1,122



1,117



6,202



6,957 Other adjustment



—



—



345



(83) Tariff adjustment



—



—



(484)



5,497 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 12,155

$ 23,088

$ 16,847

$ 22,659











































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 21,817

$ 32,260

$ (46,552)

$ (63,349)

$ (24,735)

$ (31,089) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



7,324



8,073



—



—



7,324



8,073 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



24,965



29,299



24,965



29,299 Restructuring charges



—



—



712



385



712



385 Tariff adjustment



(484)



5,497



—



—



(484)



5,497 Impairment of intangible assets



—









—



13,364



—



13,364 Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



2,741



827



2,741



827 Other adjustment



345



(83)



(345)



—



—



(83) Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



17,929



20,662



17,929



20,662 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 29,002

$ 45,747

$ (550)

$ 1,188

$ 28,452

$ 46,935

The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID. Estimated impact of COVID includes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.





























































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services

Azenta Total



Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended Dollars in millions

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Change

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Change

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Change Revenue

$ 199

$ 200

(0) %

$ 356

$ 314

13 %

$ 555

$ 514

8 % Acquisitions/divestitures



7



—

(4) %



1



—

— %



8



—

(2) % Currency exchange rates



(6)



—

3 %



(5)



—

2 %



(11)



—

2 % Organic revenue



198



200

(1) %



360



314

15 %



558



514

9 % Estimated impact of COVID



22



45

14 %



(1)



8

3 %



22



53

8 % Organic revenue ex COVID

$ 176

$ 155

13 %

$ 361

$ 306

18 %

$ 537

$ 461

17 %



























































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services

Azenta Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in millions

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Change

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Change

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Change Revenue

$ 48

$ 53

(9) %

$ 89

$ 84

6 %

$ 138

$ 137

0 % Acquisitions/divestitures



4



—

(8) %



—



—

— %



4



—

(3) % Currency exchange rates



(3)



—

7 %



(3)



—

3 %



(6)



—

4 % Organic revenue



48



53

(10) %



92



84

10 %



139



137

2 % Estimated impact of COVID



—



11

23 %



1



2

1 %



1



12

10 % Organic revenue ex COVID

$ 48

$ 42

13 %

$ 91

$ 82

11 %

$ 139

$ 125

12 %

