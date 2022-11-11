UScellular is Your Locally Grown Connection for the Best Holiday Gifts

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are about connecting and celebrating with friends and family. This holiday season, UScellular has great deals on the latest devices and tech for yourself and your loved ones, so everyone can connect to what matters most. With demand for tech gifts expected to be high and inflation concerns impacting holiday spending, UScellular is making its deals available early to help make the season a little less stressful.

UScellular is offering a variety of holiday deals, including:

1 , including the latest from New and upgrade-eligible current customers can get any phone, any color, any size from any brand for free, including the latest from Apple Samsung and Google

New prepaid customers who switch from another carrier can get up to $170 off select prepaid devices (in store and via phone). 2

Looking for a new tablet? Starting Nov. 25 , new and upgrade-eligible current customers can get up to $300 off a new Apple or Samsung tablet when they choose one of our unlimited data tablet plans. 3

Your plan is price protected . Whether you are a new or current customer, UScellular guarantees to not raise your rate plan price, no matter what plan you are on through at least the end of 2023.

UScellular also offers the latest tech gadgets and accessories and has a convenient holiday gift guide. From wearable devices for the whole family (including pets!) to protective phone cases, kids' headphones and the best speakers and earbuds, there is something for everyone on your list. Plus, UScellular is offering $100 towards accessories4 for anyone who buys a new smartphone on select unlimited plans, making it easier to get everyone what they want this year.

To see all the holiday sales at UScellular, go to www.uscellular.com/deals or visit a store.

1Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Trade-in may be required. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

2Requires purchase of $40 plan or higher and autopay.

3Requires iPad or Samsung Tablet purchase via 36-month installment contract, Unlimited tablet plan and paperless billing. Credit of up to $300 divided into 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies based on device purchased. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

4Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract and eligible postpaid service plan. Accessories offer paid via virtual promo card for purchases at UScellular stores or on UScellular.com. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

