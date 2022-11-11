LENNAR CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING OF LAUREL AND ELDERBERRY IN HOLLISTER, CA; TWO BRAND NEW HOME COMMUNITIES WITH NEXT GEN® "HOME WITHIN A HOME" DESIGNS

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the model grand opening of Laurel and Elderberry, two brand new communities in Hollister, one of the largest cities in Northern California's Monterey Bay area.

Home shoppers are invited to the grand opening of Lennar’s newest Bay Area communities – Laurel and Elderberry in Hollister, CA. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PRNewswire)

Home shoppers are invited to join in the celebration, taking place Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will include complimentary food and beverages, music, activities and exclusive tours of professionally styled Lennar model homes – including Lennar's popular Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" offering.

"Laurel and Elderberry are beautiful communities with brand new home designs reflecting the unique needs of local homeowners," said Lennar Bay Area Division President Brian Olin. "This includes locally inspired exterior styles, open concept living spaces that maximize natural light and our very popular Next Gen® multigenerational home option, all of which truly set Lennar apart for our ability to bring daily conveniences and comfort to the lives of our homeowners."

Homes at Laurel range from 1,901 to 3,230 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to four baths. Homes at Elderberry range from 1,662 to 2,496 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to three baths.

The one- and two-story homes at Laurel and Elderberry feature generous open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Lennar's Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" floorplan is available in Laurel's Residence 4 model and features a private suite with a private entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, living space, bedroom and bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, and a patio, perfect for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest.

Homebuyers can further customize their homes at Laurel and Elderberry with a wide range of architectural exterior designs, including Mediterranean, Ranch and Cottage styles.

All homes incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring video doorbells and security systems, keyless entries, and smart thermostats. Every home also comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Laurel and Elderberry, this includes GE® Stainless Steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops, shaker-style cabinets and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Pricing at Laurel begins in the high $700,000s. Pricing at Elderberry begins in the mid $700,000s.

Laurel and Elderberry sit within an area known for its scenic rolling hills, extraordinary agricultural history and award-winning wineries. Both communities are minutes from Hollister's charming and historic downtown district, home to numerous shopping and dining options. They are also close to premier golfing, Gilroy Gardens theme park and the outdoor recreational opportunities of Monterey and Pinnacles National Park. Hollister sits within the Hollister Wine Trail, which attracts visitors to the area throughout the year.

Residents of Laurel and Elderberry will enjoy easy access to Highway 156, placing the communities just 30 minutes from the Monterey Bay and 40 miles from world-renowned Monterey, California.

The Laurel and Elderberry model homes and Welcome Home Center are located at 1950 Rosemary Dr., Hollister, California. For more information, call (888) 216-2330 or visit the Laurel Community Website, Elderberry Community Website or www.lennar.com/BayArea.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

