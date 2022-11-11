CirrusMD Continues National Expansion of VA Health Chat, Improving Care Delivery for Veterans Across the U.S.

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand virtual care, today announced expansion of VA Health Chat , allowing an additional 1.2 million Veterans easy and direct access to VA healthcare staff. VA Health Chat is provided to Veterans by CirrusMD on behalf of the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), through its agreement with the prime contract holder, Iron Bow Technologies .

The latest expansion extends services through 2023 and connects nearly 4.8 million Veterans to VA Health Chat by adding three new Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs) by the end of 2022:

VISN 6 - North Carolina , Virginia

VISN 16 - Arkansas , Louisiana , Mississippi

VISN 20 - Alaska , Idaho , Oregon , Washington

"We are honored to support Veterans by providing a virtual care platform that seamlessly connects them to a wide range of services," said Jamie Hall, President & CEO, CirrusMD. "VA Health Chat is one of the ways we achieve our mission of delivering equitable and accessible care, especially to those underserved by traditional healthcare. VA Health Chat helps ensure that Veterans can easily connect with available health services, directly from their smart device."

Using the convenience of text messaging, Veterans are connected directly to a VA healthcare team member for clinical and non-clinical services to ask questions, receive medical care and advice, refill prescriptions, or schedule appointments from any web-enabled device, without having to travel to a VA facility. Services vary by location and are staffed by VA healthcare professionals including:

● Schedulers ● Pharmacists ● Non-clinical/admin representatives ● Physicians ● Nurses

The VA Health Chat platform provides Veterans with nearly immediate access during VA operating hours through the convenience of text messaging. The chat modality provides a continuous conversation format that allows Veterans to control the flow of the conversation, accessing care when and where they need it. CirrusMD's proven platform enables faster and easier access to care, supporting safe and secure conversations between Veterans and their healthcare team, with guidance throughout the care experience.

Veterans interested in this service should visit the VA Health Chat website to see if their healthcare facility is eligible. Additional VA healthcare facilities are added continually.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of virtual healthcare company. In less than 60 seconds, patients begin chatting with one of our physicians, then dictate the pace and cadence of the encounter. CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered by multi-specialty, board-certified doctors who treat a broad range of conditions — from acute to chronic — across a spectrum of disciplines, from primary care to specialties including behavioral health and women's health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and offered through self-funded employers, as well as commercial and government-sponsored health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care at www.cirrusmd.com .

