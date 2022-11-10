UPDATE ON HURRICANE NICOLE AND THE ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS

9:00AM EST

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Nicole has moved out of The Islands Of The Bahamas and an all clear has been issued for the entire Northwest Bahamas. Effective 5:00AM EST Thursday, November 10, hurricane warnings for Grand Bahama, Abaco and The Berry Islands, as well as the tropical storm warning for Bimini, have all been discontinued.

Several airports have reopened as of 8:00AM Thursday, 10 November:

Andros: San Andros Airport (SAQ) (MYAN)

The Berry Islands: Great Harbour Cay Airport (GHC) (MYBG)

Eleuthera: Rock Sound Airport (RSD) (MYER)

Eleuthera: Governor's Harbour Airport (GHB) (MYEM)

Eleuthera: North Eleuthera Airport (ELH) (MYEH)

Some airports remain closed, subject to additional review from assessment teams:

Abaco: Treasure Cay Airport (TCB) (MYAT)

Abaco: Leonard M. Thompson International Airport (MHH) (MYAM)

Abaco: Sandy Point Airport (YAS) (MYAS)

Abaco: Moore's Island Airport (MYAO)

Bimini: South Bimini Airport (BIM) (MYBG)

Grand Bahama : Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) (MYGF)

The Bahamas is an archipelago with more than 700 islands and cays, spread over 100,000 square miles; there could be a tropical storm or hurricane warning for parts of the country while other parts remain unaffected.

The BMOTIA continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and will provide updates at www.bahamas.com. For further information visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.

