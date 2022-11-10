Unisys Named a Leader in Future of Work Report by Information Services Group (ISG)

The company's digital workplace solutions recognized in four quadrants across global markets

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized Unisys as a leader in its 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report.

This annual report covers the global digital workplace services and solutions market and examines products and services available in the U.S., U.K., Nordics, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia, Brazil and the U.S. public sector. These products and services include workplace strategy transformation, digital service desk and workplace support, employee engagement and productivity, unified endpoint management and other workplace capabilities.

Unisys was positioned as a leader in the following quadrants:

Workplace Strategy Transformation Services in U.S., U.K., Nordics, Germany , Switzerland , Australia , Brazil and the U.S. public sector: This quadrant evaluates consulting providers that can formulate workplace strategies, design post-pandemic workplace architectures and help clients develop roadmaps to reach their transformation goals.

Managed Employee Experience Services in U.S., U.K., Nordics, Germany , Australia , Brazil and the U.S. public sector: This quadrant evaluates value-added services providers that enable workplace technology and enhance end-user experiences, associating employee experience with measurable business results.

Managed Workplace Services – End-User Technology in the Nordics, Germany , Switzerland , Australia , Brazil and the U.S. public sector: This new quadrant added this year by ISG assesses providers of managed services for end-user technologies — including devices, applications, cloud workspaces and security — that traditionally have been rolled out and secured by enterprise IT departments. Unisys also was named a leader in this quadrant for large accounts in the U.S. and U.K.

Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services in U.S., U.K., Nordics, Germany , Switzerland , Australia , Singapore and Malaysia , Brazil and the U.S. public sector: This new quadrant added this year by ISG covers service providers that allow employees to work from anywhere at any time, including automated, proactive technical support and cloud platforms to provision always-on systems.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by ISG, especially as we continue to strengthen our position as a leader in digital workplace solutions and technologies," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "With the shortage of talent and more employees working in a hybrid environment, companies now require technology that enables them to manage their workforce in a more effective way. Our solutions are focused on helping clients through this transformation and improving the overall employee experience."

"With its XLA2.0 approach and laser focus on experience management, Unisys leverages a very strong portfolio to assist clients globally when they transform their workplace and embark on journey to enable future of work. The company has enhanced its portfolio by both organic and inorganic growth and secured strong partnerships with key vendors in the experience management space," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global head of ISG Provider Lens at ISG.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

