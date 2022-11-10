UBC APPOINTS BEKKI BROWN PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Effective January 1, 2023, Bekki Brown will assume the role of President & Chief Executive Officer of UBC

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBC, a biopharmaceutical leader providing integrated clinical, safety, and commercialization services, announced today that effective January 1, 2023, Bekki Brown, UBC's Chief Operating Officer, will be elevated to the role of President & Chief Executive Officer.

Bekki's more than 20 years of senior management experience focused on strategic growth and operational excellence for industry-leading organizations such as Quintiles, INC Research, and Syneos Health, will play an integral role in designing UBC's long-term market position, expanding their service model, and maintaining their financial strength.

"As we enter the post-COVID world of drug development, we embark on one of the most innovative markets in recent history," said Patrick Lindsay, President & Chief Executive Officer, UBC. "To best maximize our opportunities, we are now positioning UBC for significant growth, both organically and inorganically. I have the utmost confidence that Bekki will provide the vision, leadership, and management necessary to ensure UBC remains a standard bearer for innovation, quality, and safety in the life sciences industry as we continue to adapt, evolve, and grow."

In the new year, Mr. Lindsay will join the UBC Board of Directors serving as strategic advisor to the CEO, and the organization, in achieving purposeful growth with a keen focus on identifying inorganic opportunities which support the strategic direction of UBC.

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market that provides integrated clinical, safety, and commercialization services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with innovative technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as a focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit www.ubc.com.

