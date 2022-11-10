ReneSola Power Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its annual general meeting (the "AGM") will be held at 5000 Hopyard Rd. Suite 302, Pleasanton CA 94588, U.S.A. at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Shareholders will also be able to participate the Annual General Meeting via teleconference. To attend, please click the link below to access the webcast or dial into the teleconference meeting:

Webcast Link: Here

Dial-in number:

Conference Dial-in Numbers (microsoft.com)

Phone Conference ID: 227 537 719#

Copies of the notice of the AGM, proxy form, poll card and annual report are available on ReneSola Power's investor relations website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

AGM Resolutions

The following resolutions to be proposed at the AGM will require a simple majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or by proxy:

As a resolution of shareholders, to receive, consider and approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 , together with the reports of the auditors thereon. In accordance with the Company articles of association, Mr. Martin Bloom and Mr. Tan Wee Seng are subject to retirement by rotation at the Annual General Meeting. As a resolution of shareholders, to re-elect Mr. Martin Bloom as director of the Company, who is offering himself for re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Mr. Tan Wee Seng will retire as a director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting and will not offer himself up for re-election. As a resolution of shareholders, to appoint Mr. Yumin Liu , Mr. Himanshu Harshad Shah and Mr. Ramnath Iyer as directors of the Company who were originally appointed as directors by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. As a resolution of shareholders, to amend and restate the Company's articles of association in order to insert the following provision as a new Regulation 28:

"28. FORUM

In any action asserting a claim against the Company or any current or former director, officer, other employee, agent or shareholder of the Company arising under federal securities laws, including the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the federal district courts of the United States of America shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, be the sole and exclusive forum."

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

