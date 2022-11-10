POP-TARTS CELEBRATES FIRST FROSTED GINGERBREAD FLAVOR BY LISTING A GINGERBREAD HOUSE ON ZILLOW

One lucky gingerbread house-building fan will win $15K from Pop-Tarts that they can put toward their home mortgage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Pop-Tarts is celebrating the wild world of homeowning with a crazy good idea – build your Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts dream house for a chance to win money you can use toward your real dream house.

The brand is putting a new twist on the classic gingerbread house-making tradition with this gift of an offering. Whether you're a Zillow-surfing addict or a hopeful pastry-home architect, any and all Pop-Tarts fans can enter for a chance to win $15K from Pop-Tarts. To enter, post a picture of your Pop-Tarts Gingerbread house on Instagram or Twitter with #GingerbreadPopTartEntry (No Purchase Necessary). You may also enter via mail-in entry. Complete official rules here.

The contest is inspired by Gingerbread Pop-Tarts that are back after nearly a decade and better than ever thanks to the new addition of snowy white icing and nine printed fun designs, perfect for elevating any gingerbread house.

"Rather than building the same quaint, cookie-cutter gingerbread houses this year, we hope families will consider a crazy good renovation instead," says Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "We are reintroducing Gingerbread Pop-Tarts to inspire a new era of gingerbread house building that's modern, memorable, and most importantly, delicious. We hope the added incentive of the $15K prize will get fans into the spirit, the Pop-Tarts way."

HOLIDAY HOME-BUILDING INSPIRATION

To set the stage for holiday house-making, Pop-Tarts teamed up with experts at Zillow to list the first-ever Gingerbread Pop-Tarts house on the real estate marketplace. Nestled in the heart of Wild Berry Woods, this drool-worthy Pop-Tarts Gingerbread farmhouse is turnkey and tasty, with scrumptious siding and snackable shingles. Digital window shoppers and hopeful architects will marvel at the Cookies n' Crème kitchen countertops and Chocolate Fudge bedroom reading nook all season long. Find this edible dream home listed at zillow.com/house/poptarts.

Limited-edition Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts are on shelves now in retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $4.19 for a 12-count box. Stock up ahead of the holiday season and stay up-to-date on all things Pop-Tarts by following the brand on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

