Noyo Hosts Webinar Aimed at Helping Carriers Recapture Lost Revenue from Manual Self-Billing Setups

Self-billed Plans Account for $1.4 Billion in Annual Premium Loss for Insurance Carriers Due to Bad Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noyo, the leading benefits data platform that handles, standardizes, and transmits data quickly and accurately, today announced its webinar, Recapturing Revenue with More Accurate Self-Billing, specifically designed for leaders at insurance carriers to help them understand the downsides of manual self-billing and the ease of automated billing with advanced, API-enabled technologies.

"Today's manual self-billing methods not only burden customers and frustrate brokers, they lead to bad data and significant premium leakage -- costing the insurance industry $1.4 billion annually," said Daryl Hemeon, Solutions Architect at Noyo. "My colleague and Noyo's VP of Product, Elaina O'Mahoney, and I will share best practices in automated premium billing that delivers a first-class customer experience and recaptures this lost revenue."

This webinar is perfect for insurance leaders including senior roles in Technology, Innovation, Operations, Billing, and Implementation. Webinar participants will learn:

How premium leakage occurs with self-billed plans as well as common barriers to generating accurate bills.

The current solutions on the market addressing this pain point in the insurance industry, and common gaps.

How Noyo seamlessly ingests enrollment data directly from the ben-admin system to simplify and automate the billing process for an enhanced customer experience.

The live webinar will be held Nov. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 pm ET. To register for the webinar, click here.

About Noyo

Noyo is the modern data infrastructure making frictionless employee benefits possible. Founded by leaders in benefits, insurance, and API technology, Noyo is the first company transforming the underlying infrastructure of the benefits industry through seamless digital connectivity. With Noyo, crucial benefits data is synchronized and made instantly available anywhere it's needed, unlocking new possibilities for how benefits are designed and delivered and enhancing them for all. To learn more about how Noyo's industry-leading technology is powering the next generation of employee benefits, visit www.noyo.com .

