The Kelley Group Announces 2023 Kickoff Program: "Authentic Communication"

To Help Advisors Prepare for the Year Ahead, The Kelley Group Offers Insight on How To Improve Skills Amid New Era of Hybrid Communication

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its North American tour, The Kelley Group, Intl., a leading provider of training and coaching to the financial services industry, announces its 2023 kickoff program, Authentic Communication, to help educate financial professionals so that they can effectively and professionally communicate with their clients using a plethora of communication tools available to them, amid a new era of hybrid communication. Financial organization interested in The Kelley's Group Authentic Communication program can email speaking@kelleygroupintl.com.

"The start of the new year provides a clean slate for everyone – including financial professionals. Unfortunately, ever since the pandemic hit, far too many advisors have returned to the office without the appropriate communication skills – but 2023 is the year to fix that!" said Sarano Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group. "Our new era of hybrid communication means face-to-face meetings are no longer the primary option, but video-conferencing shouldn't be the only communication tool of choice either. Now, more than ever before, is the time for advisors to prioritize and improve their authentic communication skills."

The Kelley Group has successfully trained thousands of advisors on the fine art of authentic communication. Utilizing more than two-decades of research and practical application, they've identified the missing link that can successfully be applied to every communication methodology, including: face-to-face meetings, email, texts, social media, webinars and seminars. During the program, The Kelley Group will share insight on its authentic communication process, arming advisors with the skills they need to excel in the new year, including:

Turning personal and professional networks into new clients without potentially damaging those relationships

Returning to the office with confidence and motivation to recognize, build, and expand business opportunities

Understanding the need for authentic communication and how to effectively manage a wide range of difficult or sensitive conversations in today's turbulent financial environment

Building a network of advocates who are eager to refer to prospects and welcome them into additional networking opportunities

"As advisors learn this new approach to communication, they'll be armed with proven strategies to better overcome the prospects objections and effectively address their issues and concerns. Equally important, they'll develop instant rapport with them while also strengthening relationships with their existing clients." said Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group.

Supporting Statistics

A recent study reported clients have climbed aboard the new communication "norm," with 57 percent saying they prefer the convenience of connecting with their advisor virtually. However, they still want that occasional face-to-face connection. While they enjoy these cozy stay-at-home meetings, 22% have found the communication and outcome of those events to be less than desirable.[1]

Hybrid communication is here to stay. While 67 percent of advisors had seldom or never held virtual meetings prior to the pandemic, today most have since interfaced with clients virtually out of necessity. Now, an impressive eight out of ten advisors plan to continue the trend.[2]

Sarano Kelley has been rated the number one speaker by the Securities Industry Association at the Wharton School of Business and was previously a media skills coach to the White House Fellows. Brooke Kelley coaches executives listed to Forbes' and Barron's Top 50 as well as senior leaders at the major wire house firms. She is pursuing her master's at USC, and her work has been featured on PBS, MSN, CNN, and Fox.

To learn more about this innovative program, and to ensure your advisors kickoff 2023 with a bang, email speaking@kelleygroupintl.com.

ABOUT THE KELLEY GROUP

The Kelley Group is the financial services industry's leading provider of speaking, top-ranked coaching, and world-class training to elite advisers and senior managers throughout the premier North American financial institutions and independent channels. Co-founders Sarano and Brooke Kelley regularly speak about their breakthrough processes for producing tangible business-growth results. Founded in 1996, the Kelleys have trained more than 250,000 financial professionals from all aspects of the industry. They have authored three books together, including Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients; The Game: Winning Your Life in 90 Days; and the recently revised "how-to" book on recruiting, A Guide to the Recruiting Conundrum. The Kelley Group was also named to ThinkAdvisor's 2022 LUMINARIES class for the "Thought Leadership and Education" category. For more information, visit http://www.thekelleygroup.net.

1 Ibid

2 Developing and Maintaining Client Trust and Commitment in a Rapidly Changing Environment

https://www.financialplanningassociation.org/learning/research/client-communication

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

View original content:

SOURCE The Kelley Group