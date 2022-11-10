House of Bō launches its New Ultra Luxury Tesoro Collection at Bergdorf Goodman with Fragrance Foundation President, Linda Levy

"Tesoro, which means treasure in Spanish, is a collection of three distinctive fragrances inspired by three of my most treasured memories from my childhood in Mexico" – Bernardo Moller

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the success from their signature Artesanal Collection, House of Bō unveils its new collection of Parfum concentration fragrances. Inspired by the founder's Mexican heritage, the Tesoro Collection includes three gender-neutral Parfums formulated by three iconic perfumers that seek to awaken your body and soul. This collection includes three opulent and sophisticated Parfums; Infinitoud, El Sireno, and Rosario, made in Bōllaboration with world-renowned industry titans Carlos Benaïm, Laurent Le Guernec, and Olivier Cresp, respectively.

The Infinitoud Parfum features notes of Oud, Black Pepper, Patchouli, and Vetiver. This woody, earthy scent is a sophisticated new take on oud that will surely turn heads, the El Sireno Parfum sees hypnotizing notes of Magnolia, Banana Leaf, and Marine accords that feel like a love potion from the deep blue sea, and the Rosario Parfum with luminous notes of Rosa Centifolia, Lemon Primofiore, and Incense that makes this androgynous rose scent: radiant, crisp, and fresh.

Each scent is formulated with sustainably sourced ingredients from local farmers and harvesters, using the purest form of raw materials to curate fragrance formulas that are organic and vegan. The fragrance bottles are decorated with stunning natural stone caps made with real Rose Quartz, Black Saint Laurent Marble, and Blue Patagonia Onyx which are hand-sculpted by local Mexican artisans.

The Tesoro collection can be purchased online at www.houseofbo.co and exclusively at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman with a suggested retail price of $365 for a 75ml bottle.

House of Bō also offers a Discovery Travel Set that includes 10ml refillable potion bottles of each parfum at a suggested retail price of $98 and a Gift Set, which includes all three full size 75ml Parfums and its highly acclaimed Perfume Primer at a suggested retail price of $958. Both offerings are perfect for holiday gifting.

