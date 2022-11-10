Four Seasons Expands Collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine International Through Award-winning Lead With Care Program

Developed as a pandemic response program in spring 2020, Four Seasons enhanced health and safety program, Lead With Care, now proactively guides health, safety and security operations for employees, guests and residents around the world

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons and Johns Hopkins Medicine International have announced that they are expanding the collaboration that began in 2020, building upon the learnings and success of Four Seasons Lead With Care program. The renowned health care expertise of Johns Hopkins Medicine, combined with the celebrated service excellence of Four Seasons, will continue to advance the leading luxury hospitality company's longstanding commitment to protecting the health, safety and security of its employees, guests and residents worldwide.

"Throughout the pandemic, Johns Hopkins Medicine experts have been trusted health and safety advisors for our company and our property teams around the world," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "As we look to the future, our evolved Lead With Care program continues to provide Four Seasons team members with the confidence to deliver an exceptional service experience grounded in compassion and genuine care, and informed by the latest health and safety guidance. We are proud to expand on this work, creating a long-term model of excellence that will set a new standard for health and safety operations within luxury hospitality."

Lead With Care, originated as a pandemic response and recovery initiative, and has now evolved into a forward-thinking program providing comprehensive, science-based guidance across all aspects of Four Seasons operations, including, but not limited to, pandemic preparedness and response; emergency management and crisis response; environmental safety systems such as air and water quality; food safety and hygiene; general hygiene, cleaning and sanitation; occupational health and safety; and general quality and safety.

Johns Hopkins Medicine International's decades-long leadership in collaborating with organizations worldwide to enhance health care safety and quality has been key to the development and success of Lead With Care. Their hand-picked team of multidisciplinary, highly specialized physicians, scientists and leaders have provided guidance that has helped Four Seasons to drive program excellence in a complex and continually changing environment.

Johns Hopkins Medicine International looks forward to embarking on a new phase of this unique collaboration between world leaders in hospitality and world leaders in biomedical research, medical education and clinical care, according to Charles Wiener, M.D., President of Johns Hopkins Medicine International and Professor of Medicine and Physiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Johns Hopkins Medicine International will continue to provide health-related advice and expertise to decipher rapidly changing health regulations, interpret the latest scientific information and stay abreast of industry best practices; ultimately, providing Four Seasons teams with the knowledge, tools and training to create a healthy and safe environment in the following areas:

Pandemic Transition and Lead With Care Program Planning and Design: supporting the development of an expanded Lead With Care framework and providing recommendations on management systems and third-party certifications aligned with clinical and operational practices;

Lead With Care Program Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation: acting as a strategic facilitator and providing access to subject matter experts, including emergency management, infection control and emerging diseases, occupational and environmental health, and quality and safety;

Lead With Care Program Sustainment and Medical Advisory Support: establishing a next-generation multi-disciplinary advisory to provide ongoing guidance; including the latest scientific developments and industry best practices.

