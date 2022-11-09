WEMIX3.0 welcomes Figment as a Node Council Partner and 'WONDER 14'

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With WEMIX3.0, Wemade plans to move into its next stage of development, leveraging the utility of the WEMIX token to support and grow the open blockchain ecosystem. The growth of this ecosystem requires the participation of expert infrastructure providers to support the network through this next stage, in order to maintain a solid foundation for the success of various DApps and platforms that will be built on WEMIX Mainnet.

(PRNewswire)

Figment, the leading blockchain infrastructure company, is joining the WEMIX3.0 40 WONDERS, as 'WONDER 14,' a WEMIX3.0 Mainnet Node Council Partner (NCP). As the validators and governing body of the ecosystem, Figment and other NCPs will secure the stability of WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and contribute to the growth of the ecosystem.

(PRNewswire)

About WEMIX3.0

WEMIX3.0 is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented blockchain mega-ecosystem developed by Wemade and WEMIX PTE, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet (WEMIX Wallet), decentralized financial service (WEMIX.Fi), NFT platform (NILE), and the gaming platform (WEMIX PLAY).

More information on WEMIX3.0 can be found on the official website.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. The company's focus is ever-shifting towards blockchain technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX Coin as a key currency in the blockchain industry.

About Figment

Figment is the world's leading provider of blockchain infrastructure. Figment has a client base of over 200 institutions including direct token holders at venture capital firms, hedge funds, family offices and founding teams as well crypto service providers such as wallets, exchanges, custodians, and asset managers. Our clients rely on Figment to provide best in class staking service including rewards optimization, rewards reporting, governance, and slashing insurance on an industry leading 60+ protocols. Being at the forefront of Web3 development, Figment also enables companies to build applications seamlessly on an extensive network of blockchain protocols. Figment is backed by industry experts, financial institutions, and most recently valued at $1.4bn from leading private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Figment's 200+ team across 23 countries are focused on supporting our mission to support the adoption, growth and long term success of the Web3 ecosystem. To learn more about Figment please visit our website at www.figment.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd