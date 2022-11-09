NCAA DIVISION II MANAGEMENT COUNCIL ADDS FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S DR. KATHERINE LOH

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College's Dr. Katherine Loh has been selected to serve on the NCAA Division II Management Council. The announcement was made on Oct. 27 from the NCAA Presidents Council recap.

Dr. Katherine Loh serves as Florida Southern Colleges Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR), is the first member named to the NCAA Division II Management Council from FSC, and is the eighth from the Sunshine State Conference. (PRNewswire)

Loh, who serves as FSC's Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR), is the first member named to the NCAA DII Management Council from Florida Southern and is the eighth from the Sunshine State Conference. She is in her 12th year of teaching at Florida Southern College and is an Assistant Professor of Communication.

Her research interests include sports diplomacy and strategic communication. As the FAR, Loh served as the FAR Chair for the Sunshine State Conference in 2019-2020. Loh was selected to represent the Conference for the NCAA FAR Fellows Institute (2021) and the 2022 NCAA FAR Advanced Leadership Institute where she also served as a member of the Steering Committee. In 2020, Loh was invited to attend the NCAA Division II Governance Academy. Outside of academia, Loh served as the Pan-American Lacrosse Association's (PALA) Secretary General and President. She currently serves on World Lacrosse's Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Commission.

"I am incredibly humbled by this appointment," Dr. Katherine Loh stated. "I am very grateful for the support I have received from my institution and the Sunshine State Conference in my growth as a FAR and I look forward to working with the other members of the Management Council and the NCAA."

The Management Council is charged with recommending administrative policy and regulations that govern the division.

"I am proud of Dr. Loh and appreciate her hard work and determination to support Division II athletics," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, President of Florida Southern College. "She is a respected leader and professor, and cares deeply about students at Florida Southern. This new role will help her advance the interests of student-athletes across the country."

"We are elated to have Dr. Loh selected for this council," Director of Athletics and Dean of Wellness Drew Howard commented. "We are incredibly lucky to have her as not only our FAR but a mentor to a lot of our athletes on campus. To see her put in a position to have a reach far beyond Florida Southern and the Sunshine State Conference, I am positive she will have a huge impact on the NCAA. She brings a great wealth of knowledge and passion for athletics and will do an excellent job on the Management Council."

The council is comprised of 28 members, including one administrator or representative from each of the Division II multisport voting conferences; one administrator or representative of Division II independent institutions (provided there are at least eight Division II independent institutions); two representatives from the Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee; and two "at-large" positions to help achieve diversity of representation. The Council roster must include at least four directors of athletics; at least four senior woman administrators; at least four faculty athletics representatives; at least two Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representatives; and at least one conference administrator.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

Dr. Katherine Loh serves as Florida Southern Colleges Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR), is the first member named to the NCAA Division II Management Council from FSC, and is the eighth from the Sunshine State Conference. (PRNewswire)

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College