Global LCAM Coalition Launches Multinational Lung Cancer Awareness Month Campaign

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the global LCAM Coalition has launched a six-country digital and social media campaign to raise awareness about the impact of lung cancer. The disease strikes people of all ages, ethnicities and income levels. And, worldwide, lung cancer kills more men than any other cancer.

"Confronting lung cancer is critical to survivorship—and a cure," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, president of GO2 for Lung Cancer. "We need to come together in the U.S. and globally to end stigma, increase public and private research funding and ensure everyone has access to care."

"Global advocacy is essential to ensuring that everyone living with lung cancer has a voice—and access to optimal care," said Anne-Marie Baird, president of Lung Cancer Europe. "We look forward to working within the LCAM Coalition to build awareness in order to destigmatize lung cancer and bring the attention that is needed to a disease that impacts over 2.2 million people annually."

The campaign, which will run throughout November, is designed to raise public awareness about the importance of early detection to finding treatable and even curable disease. A combination of digital ads will target audiences in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom featuring a clear message—we need more research, more screening and better treatment options for people with lung cancer.

Fall Campaign Builds on Momentum of Summer Campaigns in Brazil , South Africa

The global LCAM Coalition's fall campaign builds on the momentum of summer campaigns in Brazil and South Africa. More than 30,000 Brazilians are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, many in the late stages of the disease. South Africa has few people with lung cancer—but has rates that are 2x that of the rest of the continent.

The two campaigns demonstrated significant receptivity among the public for lung cancer awareness messaging. The Brazilian campaign led to over 11,000,000 engagements, primarily from individuals seeking to learn more. The South African campaign, which generated over 5,000 engagements, was targeted exclusively to raising awareness among healthcare professionals—particularly about the role that lung cancer screening can have in early detection.

The LCAM Coalition gratefully recognizes the following sponsors for their generous support: AstraZeneca, Novocure, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, and Sanofi.

About the LCAM Coalition

The Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition is a global coalition of cancer and related organizations bringing their collective voices together to amplify the conversation around lung cancer. By drawing attention through coordinated media and social media campaigns, the Coalition and its members hope to expand awareness about why it is so important to talk about lung cancer, fund research, and push for new treatment options around the world. For more information, visit https://lcam.org/.

About GO2 for Lung Cancer

GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day. Founded by patients and survivors, we are dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit https//go2.org.

About Lung Cancer Europe

Lung Cancer Europe (LuCE) is the voice of people living with lung cancer and their families with lung cancer at the European level. The organization provides a European platform for lung cancer patient advocacy associations and networks and supports the establishment of national lung cancer patient groups in those European countries where such groups do not yet exist. For more information, visit https://www.lungcancereurope.eu/.

