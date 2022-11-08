Open Access Webinar Registration now live for Accelerating Patient Access to Innovative Interventions

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Market Access Society (IMAS) announces open registration for a Webinar on Accelerating Patient Access to Innovative Interventions: Europe's New Approach to Assessment for Reimbursement & Pricing Decisions Compared to the United States.

This live Webinar will take place on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 10:00 US EST / 16:00 CET for approximately 45 minutes, with 15-20 minutes' Q&A period with the experts.

With the recent adoption of European Regulation on common Health Technology Assessment (HTA), there will be important and far-reaching changes that biopharmaceutical and device companies (and patients) need to understand – not just in the EU, but in all regions of the world.

In this Webinar, we will feature two experts covering the differing approaches of the healthcare systems of the EU and the United States, and how the changes in HTA regulations can affect all parties involved :

Diana Brixner , RPh, PhD, Professor, Exec Director Pharmacotherapy Outcomes Research Center, Univ of Utah, USA

Mira Pavlovic , MD, Professor, Director & Founder, Medicines Development and Training (MDT) Services, France

To Register for Free, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5316678457092/WN_Tv1sDiueQtmmKHIb8FOkFA

Learning Aims:

Explore relative effectiveness assessment as the basis for reimbursement decisions in Europe

Understand the current system of voluntary national assessments (HTA Network), and how reimbursement decisions in different EU countries are determined

Learn the key principles, implementation and consequences for industry, payers, and patients of the forthcoming EU-level joint clinical assessments (JCAs) that will serve as the basis for national value assessments and price negotiations

Discover the various public and private payers for healthcare in the US, including how reimbursement decisions are made, and who makes them

Examine the complicated flow of money through healthcare in the US and its many detours on the way from households to providers

Discuss formulary management options for improving patient access to affordable care, and how stakeholders use the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Dossier in decision making

About IMAS

IMAS' vision is to be a global voice to accelerate access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients considering all stakeholders in pricing, reimbursement perspective involved in market access. To learn more about IMAS and join for free, click here: https://www.marketaccess.org/.

