HydrogenPro ASA - Third Quarter 2022 Results

HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) today published its Q3 2022 report and presentation. HydrogenPro awaits an FID for the largest announced green hydrogen project ever, with a value of over USD 500 million for HydrogenPro. At 30 September 2022 the backlog was NOK 849 million.

Highlights:

HydrogenPro's partner DG Fuels has signed Offtake Agreements making up 90% of total capacity at their production plant in Louisiana . HydrogenPro is chosen as the supplier for alkaline high-pressure electrolysers and has a contract with DG Fuels worth > USD 500 million , excluding life cycle services.

Revenues in Q3 up 87% vs Q2 2022. Revenue recognition of Mitsubishi Power-contract expected to start in Q4 2022.

Tianjin manufacturing facility further upgraded.

Backlog of NOK 849 million and active sales pipeline of 17 GW / 115 projects.

Validation of the world's largest electrolyser expected commissioned on 9 November 2022 .

"We are proud to be a part of the commercial take-off for green hydrogen. The DG Fuels project in Louisiana marks only the beginning", says Interim CEO and founder Richard Espeseth.

"The testing of the world's largest electrolyser is underway, and the electrolyser is producing gas in line with expectations. This is a milestone for HydrogenPro's Mitsubishi Power-contract, and the development of 3rd Gen advanced high-pressure alkaline system based on next-generation electrode technology", says Richard Espeseth.

About:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

