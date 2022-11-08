CCS Announces New Gestational Diabetes Management Offering as Part of Its Established LivingConnected® Solution

CCS Health division is unveiling a new program to better manage gestational diabetes in pregnant women under the leadership of a Chief Medical Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS- leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions — announces the launch of a Gestational Diabetes Management offering as part of its LivingConnected® solution. This new program is the first of its kind to couple intensive nutrition and clinical coaching with remote monitoring of blood glucose to address the adverse outcomes for mom and baby of uncontrolled gestational diabetes. In addition, Dr. Arti Masturzo has joined CCS in the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer to guide the continued expansion of CCS Health solutions.

The LivingConnected® clinical care management solution has delivered 45% reduction in total cost of care for engaged members in one particular large employer group compared to the customer's non-engaged population—demonstrating the power of connected devices and thoughtful program design to drive behavioral change and improve healthcare utilization. Extending this high-touch approach, the LivingConnected® Gestational Diabetes Management (GDM) program partners with plans and OBGYN practices to identify women with gestational diabetes earlier in their pregnancy to then leverage evidence-based best practices to help expectant women understand their condition and manage it appropriately.

The GDM program pairs smart biometric devices with real-time, live interventions immediately upon the receipt of critical readings—all from CDCES-credentialed clinicians—for individuals who develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Evaluating blood glucose levels alongside nutrition, exercise, and behavioral health insights, including initial and post-partum depression assessments, allows CCS Health clinicians to have a comprehensive view to offer curated recommendations, education, and guidance. The offering also provides members with a breast pump and lactation consulting. Breastfeeding is associated with median time to postpartum type 2 diabetes of 12.3 years compared with 2.3 years in women who did not breastfeed.

Early intervention and management of gestational diabetes addresses and helps prevent adverse clinical outcomes including higher rates of Cesarian deliveries, shoulder dystocia, and time in the NICU for the newborn. These complications can lead to a cost of delivery that is nearly twice that of a healthy (non-gestational diabetes) delivery. With the LivingConnected® GDM program, moms and babies will have help to have healthier pregnancies and safe, less costly deliveries.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arti Masturzo joins the organization on the heels of CCS announcing a new CCS Health division to formally expand and scale the education, monitoring, and coaching solutions it provides to health plans, health systems and employers. As a board-certified internal medicine physician with extensive experience in providing services in multiple sites of care, Dr. Masturzo will be instrumental in the continued expansion of clinical care services from CCS.

"The addition of Arti as Chief Medical Officer is another important investment in our CCS Health division and clinical expertise," said Tony Vahedian, Chief Executive Officer of CCS. "Throughout her career, Arti has used her leadership and healthcare knowledge to direct efforts that improve outcomes, lower total cost of care, and elevate the healthcare experience. We are excited for her to leverage this skill set to drive profitable growth with our solutions focused on diabetes care and other chronic conditions at home."

With nearly 20 years in leadership, including roles as CMO and 15+ years in clinical innovation, Dr. Masturzo comes to CCS with a deep knowledge of diverse healthcare operations, services, medical devices, payors, and products. She has held strategic and operational roles in private equity-backed healthcare companies and most recently she served as VP, of Clinical Innovation, Home Care at Humana.

"I'm excited to bring my strategic vision and passion for improving healthcare to CCS, particularly as it relates to the continued evolution of the successful LivingConnected® program," says Dr. Masturzo, Chief Medical Officer of CCS. "Gestational diabetes is on the rise with 6-9% of all pregnancies at risk; our new offering can have a significant impact in helping to prevent longer-term Type 2 diabetes for women, reduce pregnancy complications, and improve health outcomes for babies."

To learn more about this new Gestational Diabetes Management offering and CCS' LivingConnected® solution, please visit CCSMed.com.

About CCS

CCS is a leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions, particularly diabetes. CCS supports 200,000+ people living with chronic conditions in the United States and delivers more than 1.2 million shipments of medical supplies directly to their homes each year. The company works specifically with health plans and employers to offer both technology and hands-on educational services to holistically support members living with diabetes. After serving individuals for more than 25 years, CCS has the experience, data, and relationships in place to create a new era of home-based, proactive chronic care management. Entities managed by Riva Ridge Capital LP are the primary shareholder of CCS. To learn more about CCS, please visit: CCSMed.com; LinkedIn; and Twitter.

