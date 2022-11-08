Button Hits New Record Driving $2B in Commerce in 2022 and Announces Hiring of Glenn Fishback, former Head of Global Commerce at Klarna

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Button , the full funnel commerce optimization platform trusted by hundreds of the smartest enterprise marketers that's proven to double revenue marketers see from their campaigns while also yielding increases in app installs, 1st party relationships with shoppers, and much more, today announced surpassing $2 billion in mobile commerce in 2022, along with the hiring of Glenn Fishback. Fishback, an experienced, entrepreneurial revenue leader who most recently helped launch and scaled Klarna's Retail Media commercial business, has led multiple sales and revenue organizations at enterprise businesses such as eBay Inc, Nielsen, Dun & Bradstreet, and Klarna, is an expert at global revenue acceleration and penetration into new verticals and applications.

"2022 has been a transformational year for Button, enabling us to see triple digit growth in our PostTap product, and we've now surpassed $2 billion in mobile commerce driven in one year for the first time as a company. The results we are delivering for our global partners enable us to invest in securing seasoned leaders like Glenn to help us expand the business faster into new channels and verticals," said Michael Jaconi, Button's Founder and CEO. "Button's machine learning technology and future proof privacy-first architecture has enabled the biggest marketers in the world to navigate the changes in privacy guidelines and regulations with ease, while simultaneously turning marketing channels from break even to profitable, and providing a fix to a bunch of challenges marketers face with limited engineering resources by providing a no code integration option."

With explosive growth of more marketers turning to Button to drive higher ROI on their campaigns across channels of marketing, Button is seeing record growth. That organic growth is being complemented by pressures marketers are facing from rising advertising costs and the current economic challenges causing them to seek higher ROI off their campaigns - and Button's platform has been proven to be the best solution in the market.

"Glenn and I had the opportunity to work together at Turn, and throughout Glenn's career as well as back then, Glenn has brought an enthusiasm, tenacity, and a gravitas that Button will benefit from," said Jonathan Shottan, President of Button. "Knowing the momentum the platform is seeing from being in the right place at the right time and helping marketers double down on profitable growth - having a leader like Glenn who has managed through explosive growth phases at various companies is going to help Button maximize its potential and build an enduring business."

"I've known the Button team for a while now, and from their dominance with the best marketers in the world signing up faster than ever and expanding their relationships with Button, to the overwhelming number of fintech customers that are seeking to build solutions on Button's commerce platform, I couldn't be more excited to help bring this incredible company to the next level," Fishback said. "The Button team has done such a great job developing a product which allows marketers to truly supercharge traffic to drive profitable growth, the decision to join this amazing team was a very easy one."

Button is the leading mobile commerce technology company trusted by the world's largest marketers. Button's proprietary mobile conversion, identity, and decisioning technology supercharges mobile commerce and campaign performance — underpinning the company's two core solutions: Tap and PostTap.

Tap provides fintechs seeking to build a rewards, engagement, and monetization strategy a one stop shop for all online affiliate and card linked offers. PostTap uses machine learning to optimize campaigns for the world's largest marketers that yields hundreds of millions in incremental revenue each year while delivering on key outcomes like increasing app installs, 1st party relationships with shoppers, and much more.

Button has driven over $6 billion in mobile commerce to date, has been named a best place to work each year since the company's founding in 2014, and is backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One. To learn more about the company, visit: www.usebutton.com.

