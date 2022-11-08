Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of Green First Mortgage Bonds due 2052

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.90% first mortgage bonds due 2052 at 99.691% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on Nov. 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its short-term debt. Thereafter, Ameren Illinois intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the bonds to sustainable projects meeting certain eligibility criteria.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 12th Floor New York, New York 10017, phone: 1-855-495-9846. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 800,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Our mission is to power the quality of life. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com, find us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois or Facebook.com/AmerenIllinois.

