AirPlus and Uber for Business make business travel easier

Driving forward seamless payment: Business travelers get to their destination with Uber for Business and pay securely and compliantly with AirPlus

NEU-ISENBURG, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate payment specialist AirPlus International is pleased to announce that the AirPlus Company Account is now accepted on Uber. For business travelers who want to get to or from the airport or train station, for example, rides with Uber for Business are a familiar and efficient alternative to other forms of transportation. The customer requests a ride via the Uber app, and payment and billing take place in the background with AirPlus. The same applies for other Uber for Business offerings like access to meal orders or other deliveries.

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream(SM) and DataMine(SM), which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management. UATP is accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico, APG Airlines, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Air Niugini, American Airlines, Austrian Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EL AL Israel Airlines, Etihad Airways, Frontier Airlines, GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A., Hahn Air; Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, Shandong Airlines, Transavia Airlines, TUIfly GmbH, Turkish Airline, United Airlines, and WestJet. AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for: British Airways and Lufthansa German Airlines. (PRNewsFoto/Universal Air Travel Plan, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

For companies, it eliminates the need for time-consuming billing with physical receipts. Instead, they receive a precise overview of expenses with integration into their accounting systems. For their part, employees do not have to pay in advance and then be reimbursed afterwards via a travel expense report. Instead, payment and settlement are made using the AirPlus Company Account already stored in the system, which means that settlement works in the same way as the entire booking process: simply and effortlessly. In addition, the central payment ensures that trips comply with travel expense guidelines, and companies gain full control over their costs, including detailed evaluation options.

Oliver Wagner, CEO of AirPlus International, stated: "With the AirPlus Company Account as a central billing account, companies have already been able to pay for air and rail travel, rental cars and hotel bookings. By integrating with Uber Wallet, companies will now benefit from bundled billing and reporting for rides with Uber and other Uber solutions as well. We are very happy to offer Uber for Business to our customers. From now on, corporate travelers can easily request their rides through the Uber app while the payment will be handled centrally and automatically via the AirPlus Company Account."

Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business, stated: "Corporate travel has traditionally been a clunky process, which required multiple steps on various different platforms. What I'm most excited about with the Uber for Business and AirPlus collaboration is the frictionless experience for both the business traveler and for travel managers or HR professionals on the back-end. From booking all the way through to payment and reconciliation, we are enabling businesses to streamline the management of travel logistics quickly and efficiently across their entire organization, which is hugely beneficial given how complicated and admin-intensive travel can be."

Uber for Business with AirPlus as means of payment will be available globally, in all markets where the Uber app is available and where AirPlus operates. Acceptance will first start in the U.S. and the Eurozone, followed by Mexico and Australia. After that, other markets will follow.

Billing will be settled via the global payment network UATP. Uber is the first rideshare platform to join the UATP Network, and AirPlus is the first issuer in the UATP Network through which Uber can be billed. Ralph Kaiser, President and CEO, UATP stated, "This is significant for AirPlus as the first UATP Issuer to offer acceptance within the Uber Wallet, and AirPlus customers will benefit from the expanded usage of the AirPlus Company Account. UATP is excited to make this happen." He continued, "Acceptance will begin in limited markets, and expand globally throughout the coming months. It's an exciting time for the Network and account holders."

The demand is already strong, and the first customers are being onboarded.

About AirPlus International:

AirPlus International is a leading international provider of solutions in the corporate payment segment. 49,000 corporate customers rely on AirPlus when it comes to paying for and analyzing their business travel and other purchasing activities. The company's products and services are marketed worldwide under the AirPlus International brand. AirPlus is an issuer under the UATP and Mastercard card schemes. The AirPlus company account is the most successful billing account within the UATP Network. For more information, please visit www.airplus.com .

Contact:

Josephine Nachtsheim

Media Relations

AirPlus International

Phone: +49(0)6102 204-4604

e-mail: press@airplus.com

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 60+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 170,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website .

Contact:

e-mail: press@uber.com

About UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine® which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Hight Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet. AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

Contact:

Wendy L. Ward

SVP Marketing & Communications

UATP

Phone: +1 202 250 4665

e-mail: wward@uatp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Air Travel Plan, Inc. (UATP)