Nemours Children's Health a Top Winner of Modern Healthcare's 2022 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards

Awards Bestowed for Nemours Children's Campaign "The Journey," a Reflection of a New Bold Vision to Redefine Children's Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health has won a trifecta of awards from Modern Healthcare. The 2022 Modern Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards recognize outstanding marketing, advertising and communications campaigns that advance the goals of healthcare organizations and promote individual and community health.

Nemours Children's Health (PRNewsfoto/Nemours Children's Health System) (PRNewswire)

Nemours Children's Health received the Gold Award for Video Campaign of the Year in the Provider/Insurer category for its "The Journey" campaign. Nemours Children's Health also received the Silver Award for "Raising Resilient Kids" in the Provider/Insurer category for Digital Campaign of the Year as well as a Bronze Award for "The Journey" in the Provider/Insurer category for Print Campaign of the Year. Each was executed by Nemours Children's brand agency, TILT, which was named Agency of the Year.

Winners are featured in the November 7 print issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/ImpactWinners.

"Our bold vision for creating the healthiest generations of children by going well beyond medicine was brought to life across multiple channels and audiences through this campaign," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, President and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "Nemours Children's is honored to be recognized among the best in healthcare marketing for igniting interest among many audiences who can join us in this journey to change children's health for good."

Nemours "Well Beyond Medicine" philosophy expands on the scientific evidence that a child's environment, from nutrition to education to transportation, is a critical determinant of the quality of their life-long health. The campaign creative engages and educates audiences about the importance of transforming children's health by going well beyond medicine to address the 80 percent of children's health determined by factors beyond medical care.

"Nemours Children's Health believes that by working together — providers, educators, parents and thought leaders — we can and will transform the health of children by going beyond medicine and improving the health of the world in which every child lives," said Gina Altieri, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. "The ideas put forth in this campaign came from the translation of our strategic plan and how we engaged our associates at all levels in its creation. It is heartening to see these ideas being distinguished in these awards."

A suite of creative communications including a comprehensive print campaign designed by TILT demonstrated how children's health is affected by everything in the child's world. Visual elements that are uplifting and positive were included as a snapshot of life from a child's perspective. A new tagline – "Well Beyond Medicine" – represents the brand's positioning. The print campaign was part of a broader, omni-channel integrated campaign that also included TV, radio, out-of-home and social media. The print ads ran in both parenting and thought-leadership publications throughout Delaware Valley and Central Florida, where the multistate pediatric system has freestanding children's hospitals.

"Great creative and strategic work requires great partnerships, and we're incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with visionary leaders like Dr. Larry Moss and Gina Altieri at Nemours Children's Health," said Lawrence James, CEO and Managing Partner, TILT, a brand and creative consulting company. "Their commitment to transformation, their courage to promote bold ideas and their trust in our process resulted in a powerful brand platform and identity evolution. The work truly speaks to the essence and vision of the organization from the inside out and has the longevity to be brought to life in actions and communications for years to come. We are proud to be recognized as a part of their amazing story."

'The Journey' – Gold Award for Video Campaign of the Year

"The Journey" campaign ran both 15-second and 30-second advertisements on television in the Delaware Valley and Central Florida markets. These and other versions were also used through programmatic video and social media channels. For programmatic video, this campaign garnered over 10 million impressions and over 6,000 interactions in the Florida market. In the Delaware Valley market, there were over 20 million impressions and over 8,500 interactions. These same videos had advertising placements on Facebook and Instagram as promoted posts, reels, and stories and created over 10 million impressions.

Print Campaign of the Year wins Bronze Award

The print campaign launched in mid-September 2021 with the roll out of out of home, audio, video, digital, and social media placements. In the advertisements, the call to action was to drive the targeted audience to the Nemours Children's website, Nemours Children's Health. Direct traffic to the site increased by roughly 55 percent over the first two months of the campaign's run.

Digital Campaign of the Year wins Silver

The "Raising Resilient Kids" video series was inspired by gold medalist Michel Phelps and his wife Nicole, mental health advocates and parents of three young children, who noticed that their children needed extra support to navigate the overwhelming feelings they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of a longstanding partnership, the Michael Phelps Foundation collaborated with Nemours Children's Health to create short, conversational videos designed to share practical advice to help parents and families tackle common concerns around children and their social-emotional health.

"We have our own experiences with mental health and the challenges that have arisen during the pandemic, which not only has affected us but also our children," shared Michael and Nicole Phelps. "As parents to three young boys, we know how important it is to help our children learn and manage their emotions in a healthy and resilient way. We are proud to have offered these videos which are helping families grow more resilient."

The Phelps sat down with Nemours Children's psychologists Dr. Roger Harrison and Dr. Meghan Walls to address some of the most pressing questions and common experiences parents face. Questions include, "How can we help kids handle disappointment in a healthy way?" and "What's the best way to help them cope during tough times?"

Answers and advice are shared throughout the four-part video series topics: Handling Disappointment, Helping Kids Calm Down, Preparing Kids for Change, and Building Empathy in Kids. Each five-minute video offers expert-approved advice and actionable tips families can practice at home.

The Raising Resilient Kids video series launches in tandem with Michael Phelps' appearance at the HIMSS Global Health Conference in March 2022 in Orlando. The Phelps Foundation and Nemours Children's Health promoted the video series though owned and earned media channels from March through May 2022. The video series is live on Nemours.org/MichaelPhelpsFoundation.

"Marketing has become so much more than a billboard, a few well-placed flyers and key sponsorships of community events," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor of Modern Healthcare. "This year's winners of Modern Healthcare's Marketing Impact Awards excelled at finding creative ways to cut through the noise with messaging that was personal, educational and frequently, a call to action. As the industry's focus expands to improve the overall health of communities as well as clinical care, these are some of the organizations and campaigns to emulate."

For more information, visit: Nemours - News Releases from Nemours (mediaroom.com).

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth - the Web's most visited site about children's health.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nemours Children's Health