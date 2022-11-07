Lee Richards of The Brooks Group to Lead SalesWerks Workshop at ISA's Fall Summit

Group vice president of leading sales training and enablement company leads ISA SalesWerks breakout on Joint Business Planning for Manufacturers and Independent Manufacturer Reps (IMRs)

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Richards, Group Vice President of Sales for The Brooks Group, will lead the SalesWerks workshop at the upcoming Industrial Supply Association (ISA) Fall Summit to be held here in Orlando, Florida November 30 to December 2. Lee will lead the goal alignment workshops on the 2nd day of the conference focused on strengthening the Manufacturer – IMR relationship through joint business planning.

Group vice president of leading sales training and enablement company leads ISA SalesWerks breakout on Joint Business Planning for Manufacturers and Independent Manufacturer Reps (IMRs) (PRNewswire)

The SalesWerks session is designed to prepare IMRs and manufacturers to engage with each other as partners to develop joint business strategies for win-win success. The discussion will provide attendees with tools that ensure each partner is prepared for joint planning sessions and develop go-to-market strategies that benefit IMRs, manufacturers, and their customers. The breakout session will be interactive, giving participants an opportunity to ask questions and share insights with their peers.

"Aligning business objectives is fundamental, and in today's industrial climate it is more challenging than ever," said Richards. "IMRs and manufacturers must deal with supply-chain disruptions, price negotiations, and new competition. The only way to come out ahead is with a collaborative strategy that benefits everyone, especially customers. This ISA SalesWerks Summit breakout session will give both IMRs and manufacturers the tools they need to work collaboratively striving to meet both party's business objectives."

Lee Richards has more than three decades of sales enablement experience. Before joining the Brooks Group, he was founder and managing partner of Navigant Associates, LLC, a global consulting, training, and research firm specializing in channel sales strategies with a particular focus on industrial markets. He also has led global sales teams for Gardner Denver, Ingersoll Rand, and Solar Turbines, including direct and indirect sales channels.

ISA SalesWerks is a certification program designed to give manufacturers and independent representatives better tools for collaborative business engagement. The program is available to ISA members to help improve their professionalism and cement valued, lasting partnerships with vendors. The SalesWerks program helps IMRs and manufacturers strengthen their relationship through transparency, trust, mutual respect, and realistic gals. By working together, IMRs and vendors increase the strategic value of their relationship while improving end customer satisfaction.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company that helps companies build top-performing sales teams. The Brooks Group's training systems provide street-smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. The professionals at The Brooks Group use a no-nonsense, customizable approach to sales training that skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. At the core of every program are the solid, tested principles and tools of IMPACT Selling® - the proprietary sales training system developed from over 15 years of research and validation. IMPACT is a linked, six-step selling process that has been taught to over 1,000,000 sales professionals around the world in over 350 industries, eight different languages, and 22 countries.

For more information, visit https://brooksgroup.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brooks Group