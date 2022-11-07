James W. Schlusemann Elected Board President of SME

New officers, international directors, and council representatives take office in January 2023

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, has elected James W. Schlusemann as its 2023 board of directors' president. The non-profit organization, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, announced its 2022 election results and installed its new officers, directors, and council representatives during a ceremony at its SME Fall Gala conducted Nov. 6 in Atlanta. Their terms begin in January 2023.

James W. Schlusemann, 2023 SME Board of Directors President (PRNewswire)

"The tremendous knowledge and technological experience, issues management, and business understanding that SME stakeholders possess and wield will create a huge boon in advanced manufacturing over the next 90 years," said James W. Schlusemann, newly elected president of SME's Board of Directors. "I am looking forward to our future working with new industry, academic, and regulatory representatives to advance diversity, innovation, and talent in manufacturing. Together, we will position SME as the preeminent thought leader that inspires and educates a prosperous manufacturing community."

2023 Officers of the SME Board of Directors

The officers and international directors of the SME Board of Directors act as the governing body of SME with budget authority and oversight responsibility. Officers of the board serve two-year terms. They include:

2023 SME President ― James W. Schlusemann , MSMIS, LSME, Navistar ( retired ), Batavia, Illinois

2023 SME President-Elect ― Winston F. Erevelles, PhD, St. Mary's University, San Antonio

2023 SME Vice President ― Vincent W. Howell Sr. , FSME, CMfgE, Corning Inc. ( retired ), Clemons, North Carolina

2023 SME Treasurer ― Rebecca R. Taylor , The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, Washington, D.C.

2023 SME Secretary ― Jeffrey A. Abell , PhD, FSME, CMfgE, PE, General Motors, Warren, Michigan

2023-24 International Directors of the SME Board of Directors:

Bryan D. Albrecht , EdD, Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

Edye S. Buchanan , CMfgT, BriskHeat Corp., Columbus, Ohio

Bryan G. Dods, FSME, Oerlikon AM ( retired ), Greenville, South Carolina

Jacqueline A. El Sayed , PhD, American Society for Engineering Education, Washington, D.C.

Dean S. Phillips , LSME, Link Systems, Nashville

Albert J. Wavering, FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland

2023-24 SME Member Council and Representatives:

The SME Member Council, with the SME board, is responsible for strengthening local chapters around the world and formulating recommendations surrounding SME member recruitment, retention, and engagement.

2023 Member Council Chair ― Gregory A. Harris , PhD, PE, Auburn University , Auburn, Alabama

2023 Member Council Chair-Elect ― Gabriela Darras , Microsoft Corp., Peoria, Illinois

2023 Member Council Immediate Past Chair ― Jennifer Fielding , PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory, Liberty Township, Ohio

Gicell Aleman, Valmet, Worcester, Massachusetts

Matthew Clegg , Dassault Systèmes Solidworks, Toledo, Ohio

Farhad Ghadamli, CAM-F, Dm3d Technology LLC, Auburn Hills, Michigan

Jacob Rahdarian, CMfgE, Rahdarian Consulting Services, Hempstead, Texas

Tara Thomasson , Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas

Krishna Vuppala , John Deere Foundry, Waterloo, Iowa

"The thought leadership imbued in this group of industry veterans can produce great accomplishments to advance North American manufacturing," said Bob Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "We're excited to have them on board, and from experience know they are ready to position SME for its next 90 years making the unimaginable real, saving lives, creating diverse and thriving communities, and inspiring generations of makers that solve the world's most pressing problems."

To learn more about the SME Board of Directors, visit sme.org/board-of-directors and the SME Member Council at sme.org/member-council . Applications for 2023-24 SME Board of Directors and Member Council are being accepted through Feb. 15, 2023. Candidates are elected by the voting membership of SME. Click here to apply.

About SME

We believe in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve some of the world's greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has been leading the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter, or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

SME logo (PRNewsFoto/SME) (PRNewsfoto/SME) (PRNewswire)

Robert Willig has been named as SME executive director and CEO effective January 1, 2020. (PRNewsfoto/SME) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SME