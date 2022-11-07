Hospital PMI® at 51%; October 2022 Hospital ISM® Report On Business®

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic activity in the hospital subsector grew in October for the 29th consecutive month, say the nation's hospital supply executives in the latest Hospital ISM® Report On Business®.

The report was issued today by Nancy LeMaster, MBA, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Hospital Business Survey Committee: "The Hospital PMI® registered 51 percent in October, a 6.9-percentage point decrease from the September reading of 57.9 percent, indicating a 29th consecutive month of growth. The Business Activity and New Orders indexes remained in growth territory; however, both decreased compared to September. The Employment Index contracted in October. The Case Mix Index registered 53 percent, an increase of 5.5 percentage points compared to the September figure of 47.5 percent. The Days Payable Outstanding Index registered 53 percent, up 0.5 percentage point from the 52.5 percent reported in September. The Technology Spend Index registered 62.5 percent, a 2-percentage point increase from the September reading of 60.5 percent."

LeMaster continues, "Inflation and rising prices were the issues mentioned most often this month by Business Survey Committee respondents. The high costs of labor and supplies are cutting into hospital margins. Some panelists attributed lower patient volumes to a lack of capacity due to staffing shortages; others cited continued migration to outpatient settings for treatment. A few commented on expected volume increases related to the upcoming flu season. Comments related to supplier deliveries were mixed, with about half indicating improvements and the rest saying back orders and product discontinuations were problematic. Efforts continue to reduce inventory levels and right-size periodic automatic replenishment (PAR) levels."

Hospital PMI® History

Month Hospital PMI® Month Hospital PMI® Oct 2022 51.0 Apr 2022 56.3 Sep 2022 57.9 Mar 2022 50.4 Aug 2022 53.5 Feb 2022 56.9 Jul 2022 54.9 Jan 2022 64.1 Jun 2022 58.0 Dec 2021 63.8 May 2022 56.9 Nov 2021 64.5 Average for 12 months – 57.4 High – 64.5 Low – 50.4

About This Report

The information compiled in this report is for the month of October 2022.

The Hospital PMI® was developed in collaboration with the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM), an association for the health care supply chain profession, and a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association (AHA).

The data presented herein is obtained from a survey of hospital supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. ISM® makes no representation, other than that stated within this release, regarding the individual company data collection procedures. The data should be compared to all other economic data sources when used in decision-making.

Data and Method of Presentation

The Hospital ISM® Report On Business® is based on data compiled from hospital purchasing and supply executives nationwide. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. For each of the indicators measured (Business Activity, New Orders, Employment, Supplier Deliveries, Inventories, Prices, Prices: Pharmaceuticals, Prices: Supplies, Backlog of Orders, Imports, Inventory Sentiment, Case Mix, Days Payable Outstanding, Technology Spend, and Touchless Orders), this report shows the percentage reporting each response and the diffusion index. Responses represent raw data and are never changed. Beginning in January 2021, the Report On Business® staff and consultants are gathering market information to better validate the Exports Index. Exports Index data are still being collected.

The Hospital PMI® is a composite index computed from the following, equally weighted indexes: Business Activity, New Orders, Employment and Supplier Deliveries. Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change and the scope of change. A Hospital PMI® index reading above 50 percent indicates that the hospital sub-sector is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally declining. For the sub-indexes, except Supplier Deliveries, an index reading above 50 percent indicates that the sub-index is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally contracting. A Supplier Deliveries Index above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries and below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries.

The Hospital ISM® Report On Business® survey is sent out to the Hospital Business Survey Committee respondents the first part of each month. Respondents are asked to ONLY report on U.S. operations for the current month. ISM® receives survey responses throughout most of any given month, with the majority of respondents generally waiting until late in the month to submit responses to give the most accurate picture of current business activity. ISM® then compiles the report for release on the fifth business day of the following month.

The text version of the public Hospital ISM® Report On Business® is posted on ISM®'s website at www.ismrob.org on the fifth business day* of every month at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The next Hospital ISM® Report On Business® featuring November 2022 data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

*Unless the New York Stock Exchange is closed.

