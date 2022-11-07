Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call November 21 to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release, edited prepared remarks and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play.

