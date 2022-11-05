OSCAR DE LA RENTA AND MYTHERESA HOST A COCKTAIL PARTY TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE EXCLUSIVE OSCAR DE LA RENTA X MYTHERESA CAPSULE COLLECTION

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Oscar de la Renta and Mytheresa hosted a cocktail party to celebrate their exclusive capsule collection and successful ongoing relationship. Co-Creative Directors of Oscar de la Renta, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia co-hosted the evening with Tiffany Hsu, Vice-President of Womenswear & Kidswear Fashion Buying at Mytheresa.

The event took place at SAGA, one of the latest scenic fine dining restaurants in downtown Manhattan. Guests were greeted with specialty cocktails and music by DJ Nikki Kynard, while enjoying mesmerizing, 360-degree views of the city.

Please credit all images: Oscar de la Renta x Mytheresa

Photographer: Madison Voelkel, BFA

Where: New York, NY

Link to event imagery: https://we.tl/t-XCY9rFy2bt

Guests included:

Coco Bassey

Elizabeth Sulcer

Jessica Wang

Lily Chee

Zion Moreno

Reign Judge

Tina Leung

Tina Craig

Ezra William

Philip Lim

Prabal Gurung

Sai de Silva

Jenny Walton

Dorothy Wang

Lameka Fox

Jenna Rennert

Laura Kim, Co-Creative Director Oscar de la Renta

Fernando Garcia, Co-Creative Director Oscar de la Renta

Michael Kliger, CEO, Mytheresa

Heather Kaminetsky, President North America, Mytheresa

Tiffany Hsu, Vice-President of Womenswear & Kidswear Fashion Buying, Mytheresa

About Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta is one of the world's leading luxury good firms. The New York-based company was established in 1965, and encompasses a full line of women's accessories, bridal, childrenswear, fragrance and home goods, in addition to its internationally renowned women's ready-to-wear collection.

For further information about Oscar de la Renta: www.oscardelarenta.com .

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company ( https://investors.mytheresa.com ).

Media Contact: Aaron Alexander, aaron.alexander@mytheresa.com

