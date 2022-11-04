ANTHONY M. ROSA APPOINTED TEAMSTERS HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION DIRECTOR

Labor Movement Veteran Will Be Stalwart Advocate for Equality

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien on Wednesday officially appointed Teamsters Local 202 Secretary-Treasurer Anthony M. Rosa the new Director of the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission (HRDC).

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"A re-invigorated twenty-first century labor movement will be reflective of one of our union's greatest assets – the diversity of our membership," O'Brien said. "Whether it's hitting the ground after a devastating hurricane to assist people in need or being there for our partners in the civil rights movement – just as the Teamsters who came before us did – I know that Anthony Rosa will do a phenomenal job leading the charge on these issues and more."

Rosa, a 36-year Teamster, started as his career in the union as a truck driver and warehousemen at Hunt's Point Market in the Bronx. In addition to serving as Secretary-Treasurer of Local 202, Rosa is the Eastern Region Chairman of the Teamsters National Black Caucus, a member of the Teamsters Hispanic Caucus, and was previously an HRDC Eastern Region Board Member.

"As an Afro-Latino, I know first-hand how important it is that we amplify, organize and empower workers from historically marginalized communities," said Rosa. "As leader of the Human Rights and Diversity Commission, I plan on doing just that."

The Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission is proud of the strength that is drawn from the diversity within the union's ranks. The Commission recognizes the need to educate and to learn that different physical and cultural qualities such as race, age, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disabilities, or national origin make individuals unique and deserving of respect.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

