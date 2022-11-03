Money.net Chooses Barchart to Power their Investor Products

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Money.net, a provider of leading data and analytics platforms, has selected Barchart, a global market data and technology leader, to power their retail and professional products with streaming and historical market data.

"Barchart and Money.net have had a longstanding and rewarding partnership for many years," said Vincent Sangiovanni, CEO of Money.net. "Their data and team make a great working combination to deliver a quality product to both institutional and retail investors. We firmly believe that Barchart is the Gold standard for excellence in the highly competitive market data space."

Barchart's suite of connectivity options, including streaming data feeds, flexible APIs, and point-in-time historical data through their Market Replay service, allowed Money.net to consolidate and simplify the connectivity powering their investor products.

"Money.net is an industry leader in providing institutional and personal investors with data and tools to research and analyze opportunities in the markets. We're proud to supply Money.net with the data services they need to support their customers," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "We are committed to working with our customers to ensure they're equipped with all of the tools and data they need to build the absolute best product. We're excited to see our relationship with Money.net continue to grow in the future."

Barchart follows a collaborative approach when it comes to data management, implementation, and roadmap development. To learn more about how Barchart tailors their solutions for each specific use case, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions/company/case-studies .

To learn more about the solutions available from Barchart for financial services and media, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and technology to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operations from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

