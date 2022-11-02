MIRO DISTRIBUTED IS BACK FOR ITS FOURTH YEAR TO EXPLORE THE POWER OF HUMAN CONNECTION IN A DIGITAL-FIRST WORLD

The annual user conference, driven for and by the Miro Community, will feature a variety of content designed to help teams connect, collaborate, and drive innovation within their organization

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro® the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, will host Distributed, its annual user conference, on November 15 - 16. The all-virtual event will explore how to foster better human connection and collaboration in an increasingly digital world through a variety of sessions led by product designers, founders, engineers, creative directors, workshop facilitators, agile coaches, evangelists, and prominent authors.

Miro Distributed is designed to harness the power of the company's diverse Community. Last year's event included nearly 8,000 attendees from 103 different countries, all coming together to share big ideas, challenges, provocations, and solutions. Miro is making Distributed '22 bigger and better than ever before, with interactive and collaborative sessions, product reveals, thought leadership, education, and networking opportunities. Secure your spot for free here!

"Over the last couple of years, the world of work that we've known for a generation has been broken and disassembled. Right now, teams are coming together to pick up the pieces and forge better ways of working together, deeper work relationships, and a stronger sense of humanity and purpose in the work we do," said Paul D'Arcy, Miro's Chief Marketing Officer. "At Distributed, we'll turn to our community of users and teams to understand the human side of work from their perspective – exploring how expectations and needs shifted, how organizations are working to foster connections and engagement via technology, and how we blend old and new practices for a hybrid future."

DISTRIBUTED DETAILS

The virtual event will take place November 15 - 16 . To accommodate its global user base, Distributed will feature a staggered approach to session start times, and content will be available on-demand or live.

Day 1 will start with a keynote from Paul D'Arcy . D'Arcy will unveil insights from Miro's in-depth exploration of the evolving behavior, preferences, and priorities of employees working in today's hybrid world. All those who join the discussion can expect to walk away with actionable solutions for fostering humanity in the modern workplace.

Day 2 will start with a keynote led by Varun Parmar , Miro's Chief Product Officer, and features Briana Rogers , Miro's Head of Product Marketing. Parmar and Rogers will explain how businesses can prioritize innovation-led growth post-pandemic, plus share Miro's newest product features, and how companies are using them to shake up their industry.

Following each keynote is a day filled with engaging and collaborative sessions led by a variety of Miro champions, scholars, and product experts. Speakers including Tess Dixon , director of design operations at Conde Nast, and John Cutler , product evangelist and coach at Amplitude, will share practical board-based techniques and help teams iterate on big ideas through real-world examples – equipping them to work in more joyful and effective ways.

To view the full schedule of sessions and speakers, please visit: https://mirodistributed.com/speakers. Register for this year's event at https://mirodistributed.com.

"Our teams have been hard at work, developing new features and integrations that are designed to address the real-world challenges we've heard directly from our users," said Parmar. "We are ready and excited to show our global Community how they can use Miro in new ways to bring more voices to the table, accelerate collaboration across time zones, and take full advantage of the opportunities before them."

New this year, and in addition to the virtual event, Miro is hosting free, in-person meetup events in several hub locations around the world, including: Amsterdam, Austin, Berlin, and Sydney. These events happen the week before Distributed – November 8 - 10 – and give Community members an exclusive preview of what's planned for the even, and the opportunity to network with other Miro champions and enthusiasts.

To learn more about each pop-up event and how to register, please visit our event catalog.

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 35M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

