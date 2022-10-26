Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Moderate Panel at ARK Group's KM Legal 2022 Conference

Ken Crutchfield will join industry leaders to discuss the latest legal trends and topics, share predictions for what is on the horizon for knowledge management professionals, and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate a panel at ARK Group's KM Legal 2022 Conference titled "2022 Future Ready Lawyer: Key Law Firm KM Trends." The panel will take place in Chicago on Friday, October 28, at 1:35pm CT.

The discussion will explore Wolters Kluwer's Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022 and examine the latest law firm knowledge management trends and opportunities, the evolution of the hybrid workplace, "the Great Resignation," the impact of inflation, and more. Crutchfield will join a panel of esteemed industry leaders, including Andrew Brinkman, Global Director of Knowledge Management at Fried Frank; David Majors, Director of Knowledge Management Strategy & Operations at Sidley Austin LLP; Scott Kaiser, Practice Innovation and Knowledge Attorney at Paul Hastings LLP; and Leanna R. Simon, Director of Research and Knowledge Management at Honigman LLP.

"Examining trends and looking ahead at opportunities in this industry is critical for legal professionals to advance and provide the best possible services to their clients, and the Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022 offers a keen and extensive report on legal trends and the industry's future," said Crutchfield. "I look forward to joining this talented group of panelists in what is sure to be a thought-provoking and significant discussion."

The Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022 was conducted online by a global independent research firm on behalf of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, with insights drawn from more than 750 legal professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments, and business services firms. The survey covers trends affecting lawyers, the future of law as the industry overall undergoes a significant transformation, and how well-prepared legal organizations are to drive higher performance.

KM Legal is a two-day conference designed to bring together knowledge management professionals to learn about relevant industry topics from industry experts. Professionals can expect top-notch educational updates, networking opportunities, and idea exchanges that will keep them competitive in the field. Wolters Kluwer is also a sponsor of the event.

To register and learn more, visit: https://www.kmlegalconference.com

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

