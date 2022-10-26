Virtualitics Acknowledged for AI-Driven 3D Technologies That Break New Ground in Data Analysis

New Patents Validate the Company's Unique No-Code Network Graphs and 3D Data Visualizations

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , an artificial intelligence and data exploration company, today announced two new patents that simplify the analysis of highly complex datasets. It's the latest announcement among several coming out of the company's pioneering approaches to data analytics.

Modern organizations collect an amount of data that is exponentially greater than what traditional 2D business intelligence tools can thoroughly explore. Moreover data comes in different forms, structured and unstructured. AI-guided exploration and network graphs are essential to be able to gather insights from this vast amount of complex data, but historically have been difficult to create.

Proprietary Algorithm Creates 3D Network Graphs Instantly from Tabular Data

One of the two patents is for Virtualitics' no-code AI algorithm that automatically organizes information from large tabular data sets into intuitive 3D visualizations. Until now, companies have needed extensive database migration plans to start using graph technology. As a result, analysts are left with flat charts and visuals that require expert interpretation.

Virtualitics' unique Network Extractor finds the connections in datasets then transforms them into 3D network graphs. The algorithm uses a combination of AI and network science techniques to reveal the hidden relationships that exist in tabular data. This is done in real time and automatically accompanied by salient explanations to guide the user toward insights.

3D Visualizations with Intelligent Exploration

The second patent enables data teams to quickly visualize, interact and collaborate with high volumes of data points in a native 3D environment. This is made possible by specialized data structures that optimize the processing and rendering of large datasets using multidimensional plots. Furthermore, a proprietary AI routine drives what visualizations are important to support the data, and builds them based on the characteristics of the dataset and the questions that the user wants to answer.

"It's gratifying to see that our innovative approaches to complex data challenges are being acknowledged as unique," said Dr. Ciro Donalek, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Virtualitics. "We saw that companies were collecting more data than today's toolsets could adequately explore and analyze. These patents are a step along the way to meeting this challenge, and putting advanced data analytics into the hands of more people and organizations."

Virtualitics now has a portfolio of five patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office representing the most innovative and impactful parts of the platform in four main areas of AI and data analytics: 3D visualization scalability, a virtual collaboration platform, AI-guided exploration, and network graphs. The innovation cycle at Virtualitics continues with several more patents pending.

The patents recently issued to Virtualitics by the USPTO are:

Number (11,481,939), entitled "Systems and Methods for 3D Data Visualization and Network Extraction."

Number 11,455,759, entitled "Systems And Methods For High-Dimensional 3D Data Visualization."

To learn more about Virtualitics products or patents, please visit https://virtualitics.com .

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, Inc., the Intelligent Exploration company, harnesses the power of AI- and machine learning-guided data exploration to transform organizations. Data exploration is the foundation of today's AI initiatives, but traditional methods are shallow and incomplete and leave companies with a narrow and biased understanding of their data. Virtualitics changes this, enabling data teams to quickly and thoroughly explore all of their data by using AI and machine learning to automatically discover patterns and meaning in their data. Rich 3D visuals and VR experiences enhance understanding, so teams and stakeholders move forward strategically with a strong foundation that guides smarter business decisions and AI initiatives. The company's patented technology is based on over 15 years of research at the California Institute of Technology and tested, proven, and depended on by the Federal Government. For more information about Virtualitics, visit virtualitics.com.

