Instructure Announces Updated Strategy for Rolling Out New Quizzes

Edtech company partnering with customers to allow for personalized migration pathways

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the maker of Canvas, announced today that after collecting feedback from its diverse customer base, the company is more committed than ever to transparency and using client feedback and needs to drive intentional innovation. As part of this shift they are announcing an updated strategy for rolling out its New Quizzes product, part of the Canvas Learning Management System. New Quizzes, which is used by educators to create online quizzes and surveys, is now the company's top development priority.

Instructure will seek to facilitate a seamless transition from Classic to New Quizzes for its diverse global customer base. By conducting an extensive listening tour with customers of all sizes, the Instructure product team heard that both Higher Ed and K-12 customers need time to assess readiness and create the right plan to transition to New Quizzes. To alleviate the pressure to move to New Quizzes before customers are ready, Instructure is removing the deadline for migration to New Quizzes.

"Getting New Quizzes ready for each institution's transition as well as continuing to drive innovation is now our top priority," said Shiren Vijiasingam, chief product officer at Instructure. "As individual institutions choose their own timeline for transition, we're doubling our efforts to ensure critical features, as well as new innovative additions, are available as quickly as possible. More resources than ever are now focused on the development of the features which will help our customers be ready to and more importantly want to migrate."

Instructure has not set an end-of-life date for Classic Quizzes, the predecessor to New Quizzes and will look to adoption to guide that decision. The company will continue to fix bugs and maintain the Classic Quizzes until our customers can transition to New Quizzes but `New features will only be available on New Quizzes.

"We want our customers to use New Quizzes because it is the best solution available for achieving positive assessment outcomes, not because of arbitrary deadlines," said Melissa Loble, chief customer experience officer at Instructure. "This gives each customer the ability to consider what they need to be ready to make the most successful transition."

In addition to continuing limited support for Classic Quizzes, Instructure created a New Quizzes Hub , where customers can find everything they need to transition to the new product smoothly. In the hub, they'll find release notes, up-to-date roadmaps, and more resources to help aid in their migration. Instructure will continue to partner with institutions as they migrate to New Quizzes to support them and ensure the product meets their needs.

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

