FLOSUM UNVEILS WINTER RELEASE 2023 WITH FOCUS ON ENABLING ORGANIZATIONS TO SECURE AND ACCELERATE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION BY TAKING CONTROL OF THE FULL DEVELOPMENT LIFECYCLE

Company's Latest DevSecOps Solution Offers Market-First Demerge Functionality, Hardened Domain Management, Additional Security for Data Backup and Much More

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum , a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms built on Salesforce, today announced the availability of Flosum Winter Release 2023. Flosum Winter Release 2023 focuses on enabling organizations to secure and accelerate digital transformation by taking control of the full development lifecycle.

"When it comes to software development, accelerating innovation is the name of the game, and it must be done in the most secure and efficient way possible," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. "Our new release simplifies Salesforce DevOps and offers new and better ways to manage and secure development activity. Our first-to-market demerging branches feature alone will save weeks of manual work for customers, especially those with development teams of 50 or more developers."

Highlights of Flosum Winter Release '23 include the following:

DevOps

Demerge Branches

With this release, Flosum offers features that go beyond Git Revert with a market-first demerge functionality that automates the ability to demerge branches. This feature will help developers, admins and release managers simplify the process of rolling back and undoing changes.

Multi-Branch Merge

Flosum DevOps is now able to support multiple branch merges, improving release manager productivity while allowing developers to merge multiple feature branches under a single release branch.

Custom Validation/Trigger Merges

Customers can now implement custom quality gates before merging to remove nagging merge issues from app development and reduce bugs while merging successfully.

Code Coverage Check

With this feature, customers can implement code coverage check earlier in the development life cycle to catch issues before production to improve success rates and reduce bugs.

Domain Management and Multi-Domain Support

Hardened domain management and support for enterprise-wide environments or system integrators with multiple customers is now available. This feature set is useful where multiple production organizations exist with many project teams, developers and differing release schedules with varying and complex processes. With multi-domain management, teams can be segregated while still remaining subject to appropriate domain configurations and policies for improved productivity and appropriate security posture. This feature is available as part of either multi-Git or multi-TFS integrations.

Ease of Use

This release includes many new ease of use features including overwrite protections, auto-detection of changed components to allow for developers to easily choose what to commit, and performance improvements.

Massive Scaling - Pipeline Execution

This feature allows for larger deployments to take place via pipelines for increased velocity and ease of use.

New Integration: AccelQ

This release provides support for AccelQ Testing Tool for regression testing.

Data Backup and Recovery



Scalability and Security

New features in the data backup and recovery platform include the ability to throttle API calls during backup, compressing/encrypting backups, as well as integrations with OpenID and additional retention policy to support scaling to meet the compliance/security needs of the business. This is critical to improve security posture and detect problems before they cause damage and removes hidden costs from data disruptions and non-availability.

DevSecOps

Trust Center and Flosum DevSecOps Platform

With this release, Flosum Trust Center enables improved cybersecurity posture and automated data management.

Flosum Winter Release 2023 is available now. The company is hosting a webinar to demo the new product features in detail on Wednesday, October 26th. Register here for the webinar. Customers can also review the release notes in the Flosum Community Portal .

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate using Flosum's release management, Salesforce data backup and recovery and Salesforce security solutions. Enterprises around the world leverage Flosum to accelerate digital transformation by making the software release process fast and easy and increasing developer productivity while remaining secure and compliant. For more information, visit www.flosum.com.

